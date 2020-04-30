Brian Gewirtz Posts Old Script With Vince McMahon Killing Hornswoggle During "Illegitimate Son" Storyline

Nowadays evenings are reserved for finally cleaning out closet. I don’t know which writer came up with this nearly 13 years ago and I can pretty much guarantee it didn’t make it to Vince but you got to admire someone who swings for the fences. pic.twitter.com/sDyoDL5SPk

"Hornswoggle Dilemma: Have Vince say to HS that we're going for a ride as Vince stuffs HS into a pillow case. Have a camera standing on a bridge and the audience sees Vince throw HS out the window of his limousine and over the bridge railing. HS plummets to his death. I know it's morbidly and highly unlikely ever to be used, but I think it's something that a fed up Mr. McMahon could resort to after trying for so long to get rid of him."

The angle appears to be from the 2007 "illegitimate son" storyline between Hornswoggle and Vince McMahon. The sheet was written by another writer. This writer pitched Hornswoggle's murder by Vince.

Former WWE writer and producer Brian Gewirtz tweeted a photo of an old WWE booking sheet this week, as seen in the post below.

» More News From This Feed

Braun Strowman Donates 1,000 Meals That Were Delivered To Hospital Workers In Orlando

Braun Strowman donated a whopping 1,000 meals to local hospital workers in the Orlando, Florida area. Strowman decided to reach out to two Orlando restaurants this week. They were Beefy King an[...] Apr 30 - Braun Strowman donated a whopping 1,000 meals to local hospital workers in the Orlando, Florida area. Strowman decided to reach out to two Orlando restaurants this week. They were Beefy King an[...]

WWE Releases Former Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel

WWE has announced that former Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion Curtis Axel has been released from his contract. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the releas[...] Apr 30 - WWE has announced that former Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion Curtis Axel has been released from his contract. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE has come to terms on the releas[...]

Dustin Rhodes On Losing Passion In WWE

On a recent episode of AEW's Unrestricted Podcast Dustin Rhodes commented on losing his passion for wrestling while working in WWE. "When you’re sitting at home for a couple of months with an[...] Apr 30 - On a recent episode of AEW's Unrestricted Podcast Dustin Rhodes commented on losing his passion for wrestling while working in WWE. "When you’re sitting at home for a couple of months with an[...]

Billy Graham Provides Update On Daughter With COVID-19

“Superstar” Billy Graham gave fans an update on his daughter Capella, who Graham revealed to have contracted the coronavirus. Graham went on Facebook to share that his daughter is indeed [...] Apr 30 - “Superstar” Billy Graham gave fans an update on his daughter Capella, who Graham revealed to have contracted the coronavirus. Graham went on Facebook to share that his daughter is indeed [...]

Reported Plans For Matt Hardy In AEW Revealed

AEW reportedly have plans to use Matt Hardy's "Broken Universe" in the near future as reported by PWInsider. Matt Hardy will make his return to AEW Dynamite next Wednesday as AEW returns to Florida f[...] Apr 30 - AEW reportedly have plans to use Matt Hardy's "Broken Universe" in the near future as reported by PWInsider. Matt Hardy will make his return to AEW Dynamite next Wednesday as AEW returns to Florida f[...]

Tony Khan Reportedly Wrote The Last Four Weeks Of AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan is the one who is responsible for writing the last few weeks of AEW Dynamite that were filmed in Georgia, according to PWInsider. He realized that he had a small crew due to the c[...] Apr 30 - Tony Khan is the one who is responsible for writing the last few weeks of AEW Dynamite that were filmed in Georgia, according to PWInsider. He realized that he had a small crew due to the c[...]

AEW To Have On Site Medical Testing When They Return To Live TV

Excalibur, Jim Ross and Taz shared the news during last night's AEW Dynamite post-show on YouTube, which you can see down below. They said that every person who enters the building[...] Apr 30 - Excalibur, Jim Ross and Taz shared the news during last night's AEW Dynamite post-show on YouTube, which you can see down below. They said that every person who enters the building[...]

Wrestling Crowds Could Return In June As Florida Looks At Easing Lockdown Measures

After the company was deemed an essential business by Governor Ron DeSantis, the company has hosted shows without audiences in Florida, though DeSantis announced this week that the Sunshine state will[...] Apr 30 - After the company was deemed an essential business by Governor Ron DeSantis, the company has hosted shows without audiences in Florida, though DeSantis announced this week that the Sunshine state will[...]

Brian Gewirtz Posts Old Script With Vince McMahon Killing Hornswoggle During "Illegitimate Son" Storyline

Former WWE writer and producer Brian Gewirtz tweeted a photo of an old WWE booking sheet this week, as seen in the post below. The angle appears to be from the 2007 "illegitimate son" story[...] Apr 30 - Former WWE writer and producer Brian Gewirtz tweeted a photo of an old WWE booking sheet this week, as seen in the post below. The angle appears to be from the 2007 "illegitimate son" story[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (04/29/2020)

The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal: Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin 2. Wardlow defeated Musa 3. The Best F[...] Apr 29 - The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal: Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin 2. Wardlow defeated Musa 3. The Best F[...]

Three Big Matches Set for Next Week's WWE NXT

The following matches have been confirmed for next week's edition of WWE NXT: ❗❗This is TAKEOVER levels, people.❗❗Next week on #WWENXT:🖤💛@MsCharlotteWWE vs. @shirai_io for the #W[...] Apr 29 - The following matches have been confirmed for next week's edition of WWE NXT: ❗❗This is TAKEOVER levels, people.❗❗Next week on #WWENXT:🖤💛@MsCharlotteWWE vs. @shirai_io for the #W[...]

WWE NXT Results (04/29/2020)

The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo del Fantasma in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Group B Match 2[...] Apr 29 - The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo del Fantasma in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Group B Match 2[...]

Matches & Segments Announced for Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will see the return of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Also, Frankie Kazarian of SCU will take on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho and Sammy Gueva[...] Apr 29 - Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will see the return of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Also, Frankie Kazarian of SCU will take on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho and Sammy Gueva[...]

WWE NXT Results: Maverick vs. Nese: Interim CW Title Tournament

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Drake Maverick defeated former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament. HE DID IT!!!!@WWEMaverick defeats @TonyNese to g[...] Apr 29 - On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Drake Maverick defeated former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament. HE DID IT!!!!@WWEMaverick defeats @TonyNese to g[...]

Former TNA Impact Wrestling Wrestling Knockout Rebel Appears on AEW Dynamite

Former TNA Impact Wrestling Knockout Rebel (real name Tanea Brooks) appeared on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite with Dr. Britt Baker. Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D takes us on a tour of her[...] Apr 29 - Former TNA Impact Wrestling Knockout Rebel (real name Tanea Brooks) appeared on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite with Dr. Britt Baker. Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D takes us on a tour of her[...]

AEW Dynamite Results: Rhodes vs. Allin: TNT Title Tournament Match

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin to advance in the TNT Championship Tournament. Huge match starting now on @tntdrama , @CodyRhodes v. [...] Apr 29 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin to advance in the TNT Championship Tournament. Huge match starting now on @tntdrama , @CodyRhodes v. [...]

WWE NXT Results: Interim CW Title Tournament: Scott vs. Fantasma

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo Del Fantasma in an Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match. You better believe Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is feel[...] Apr 29 - On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo Del Fantasma in an Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match. You better believe Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is feel[...]

Join WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Discord Chat Server!

We are happy to announce that we are now officially on Discord! Communication with our fans has always been important to us and our Discord allows us to directly engage with our readers. Join u[...] Apr 29 - We are happy to announce that we are now officially on Discord! Communication with our fans has always been important to us and our Discord allows us to directly engage with our readers. Join u[...]

CM Punk Responds To "Dark Side Of The Ring" Episode About David Schultz

After the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired the other night Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to finally share his thoughts on John Stossel. "Just realized since there was no Twi[...] Apr 29 - After the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired the other night Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to finally share his thoughts on John Stossel. "Just realized since there was no Twi[...]

Next Weeks "Dark Side Of The Ring" Episode To Be About UWF Founder Herb Abrams

Next weeks episode of Dark Side of The Ring will focus on UWF and on it's founder Herb Abrams. Abrams created UWF in August 1990 and ran it until July 1996 in an attempt to rival Vince McMahon&[...] Apr 29 - Next weeks episode of Dark Side of The Ring will focus on UWF and on it's founder Herb Abrams. Abrams created UWF in August 1990 and ran it until July 1996 in an attempt to rival Vince McMahon&[...]

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch to Appear on Showtime’s “Billions”

WWE’s Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear on the May 3 season premiere of Billions on Showtime. The news was announced on today’s episode of The Bump, which can be[...] Apr 29 - WWE’s Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear on the May 3 season premiere of Billions on Showtime. The news was announced on today’s episode of The Bump, which can be[...]

Charlotte Flair Reveals Her NXT Women's Championship Side Plates

Charlotte Flair has finally got her side plates for the NXT Women's Championship belt after beating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 a few weeks ago. She revealed the plates on her Instagram story, whi[...] Apr 29 - Charlotte Flair has finally got her side plates for the NXT Women's Championship belt after beating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 a few weeks ago. She revealed the plates on her Instagram story, whi[...]

Released WWE Superstar Teasing A New Look (Photo)

Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder has got fans talking after posting a photo on Twitter teasing a new look. Ryder was released by WWE earlier this month after a 15 year tenure with the compa[...] Apr 29 - Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder has got fans talking after posting a photo on Twitter teasing a new look. Ryder was released by WWE earlier this month after a 15 year tenure with the compa[...]