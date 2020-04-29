3. The Best Friends (w/Orange Cassidy) defeated Jimmy Havoc & Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) in a No DQ Tag Team Match

The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite:

AEW Dynamite Results (04/29/2020)

Three Big Matches Set for Next Week's WWE NXT

The following matches have been confirmed for next week's edition of WWE NXT: ❗❗This is TAKEOVER levels, people.❗❗Next week on #WWENXT[...] Apr 29 - The following matches have been confirmed for next week's edition of WWE NXT: ❗❗This is TAKEOVER levels, people.❗❗Next week on #WWENXT[...]

WWE NXT Results (04/29/2020)

The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo del Fantasma in an Interim N[...] Apr 29 - The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo del Fantasma in an Interim N[...]

Matches & Segments Announced for Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will see the return of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Also, Frankie Kazarian of SCU will take on AEW World Cham[...] Apr 29 - Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will see the return of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Also, Frankie Kazarian of SCU will take on AEW World Cham[...]

WWE NXT Results: Maverick vs. Nese: Interim CW Title Tournament

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Drake Maverick defeated former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament. [...] Apr 29 - On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Drake Maverick defeated former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament. [...]

Former TNA Impact Wrestling Wrestling Knockout Rebel Appears on AEW Dynamite

Former TNA Impact Wrestling Knockout Rebel (real name Tanea Brooks) appeared on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite with Dr. Britt Baker. D[...] Apr 29 - Former TNA Impact Wrestling Knockout Rebel (real name Tanea Brooks) appeared on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite with Dr. Britt Baker. D[...]

AEW Dynamite Results: Rhodes vs. Allin: TNT Title Tournament Match

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin to advance in the TNT Championship Tournament. Huge[...] Apr 29 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin to advance in the TNT Championship Tournament. Huge[...]

WWE NXT Results: Interim CW Title Tournament: Scott vs. Fantasma

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo Del Fantasma in an Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match. [...] Apr 29 - On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo Del Fantasma in an Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match. [...]

CM Punk Responds To "Dark Side Of The Ring" Episode About David Schultz

After the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired the other night Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to finally share his thoughts on John[...] Apr 29 - After the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired the other night Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to finally share his thoughts on John[...]

Next Weeks "Dark Side Of The Ring" Episode To Be About UWF Founder Herb Abrams

Next weeks episode of Dark Side of The Ring will focus on UWF and on it's founder Herb Abrams. Abrams created UWF in August 1990 and ran it unt[...] Apr 29 - Next weeks episode of Dark Side of The Ring will focus on UWF and on it's founder Herb Abrams. Abrams created UWF in August 1990 and ran it unt[...]

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch to Appear on Showtime’s “Billions”

WWE’s Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear on the May 3 season premiere of Billions on Showtime. The news was announced [...] Apr 29 - WWE’s Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear on the May 3 season premiere of Billions on Showtime. The news was announced [...]

Charlotte Flair Reveals Her NXT Women's Championship Side Plates

Charlotte Flair has finally got her side plates for the NXT Women's Championship belt after beating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 a few weeks ago. S[...] Apr 29 - Charlotte Flair has finally got her side plates for the NXT Women's Championship belt after beating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 a few weeks ago. S[...]

Released WWE Superstar Teasing A New Look (Photo)

Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder has got fans talking after posting a photo on Twitter teasing a new look. Ryder was released by WWE earlie[...] Apr 29 - Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder has got fans talking after posting a photo on Twitter teasing a new look. Ryder was released by WWE earlie[...]

AEW Star Not Impressed With WWE’s New 'Battlegrounds' Video Game

As recently reported, 2K won’t be releasing a simulation game for WWE in 2020. The company has announced they will instead be launching an arcad[...] Apr 29 - As recently reported, 2K won’t be releasing a simulation game for WWE in 2020. The company has announced they will instead be launching an arcad[...]

Rey Mysterio Says He'd Put His Mask On The Line In WWE If The Opportunity Came About

In an interview on WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio revealed that he would put his mask on the line if the opportunity was to come forward. WCW Sup[...] Apr 29 - In an interview on WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio revealed that he would put his mask on the line if the opportunity was to come forward. WCW Sup[...]

Keith Lee On Which WWE Legends Motivated Him To Stay In The Business

Keith Lee did an interview with Yahoo Sports to promote tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network. He has tried out for WW[...] Apr 29 - Keith Lee did an interview with Yahoo Sports to promote tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network. He has tried out for WW[...]

Charlotte Flair Promotes Match With Mia Yim Tonight

Charlotte Flair promoted her match with Mia Yim set for tonight's episode of WWE NXT. She wrote the following: “I woke up today [...] Apr 29 - Charlotte Flair promoted her match with Mia Yim set for tonight's episode of WWE NXT. She wrote the following: “I woke up today [...]

Becky Lynch To Be In The Season 5 Premiere Of “Billions” On Showtime

Becky Lynch will be on the season premiere episode of "Billions" on Showtime which is set to air May 3rd at 9pm ET on Showtime. Both Becky and [...] Apr 29 - Becky Lynch will be on the season premiere episode of "Billions" on Showtime which is set to air May 3rd at 9pm ET on Showtime. Both Becky and [...]

WWE Announces A "Second Chance Gauntlet"

WWE's The Bump announced today that there will be a "Second Chance Gauntlet" that's going to be held on next weeks RAW. The Gauntlet will have Austin[...] Apr 29 - WWE's The Bump announced today that there will be a "Second Chance Gauntlet" that's going to be held on next weeks RAW. The Gauntlet will have Austin[...]

Conan O'Brien Takes Shot At WWE Being "Essential"

Conan O'Brien took shots at WWE and some WWE Superstars during a segment on last night's airing of the show on TBS. WWE being deemed an essentia[...] Apr 29 - Conan O'Brien took shots at WWE and some WWE Superstars during a segment on last night's airing of the show on TBS. WWE being deemed an essentia[...]

Heath Slater On WWE Creative Team Saying No To His Ideas

On a recent episode of Chasing Glory-Lilian Garcia. Heath Slater talked about how WWE's creative team were ignoring his ideas he had. He [...] Apr 29 - On a recent episode of Chasing Glory-Lilian Garcia. Heath Slater talked about how WWE's creative team were ignoring his ideas he had. He [...]

Jim Cornette Responds To Joey Ryan Over Recent Comments

Jim Cornette took onto social media to rage at Joey Ryan about his comments recently. The comments were about how Ryan would prefer watching Kenny Ome[...] Apr 28 - Jim Cornette took onto social media to rage at Joey Ryan about his comments recently. The comments were about how Ryan would prefer watching Kenny Ome[...]

