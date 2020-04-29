Join WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Discord Chat Server!

We look forward to seeing you there!

Accept the invitation to join here: https://discord.gg/GTUc4db — remember to claim your username.

Join us right now, for WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite chat!

We are happy to announce that we are now officially on Discord! Communication with our fans has always been important to us and our Discord allows us to directly engage with our readers.

AEW Dynamite Results (04/29/2020)

The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal: Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin 2. Wardlow defeated Musa 3. The Best F[...] Apr 29 - The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite: 1. TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal: Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin 2. Wardlow defeated Musa 3. The Best F[...]

Three Big Matches Set for Next Week's WWE NXT

The following matches have been confirmed for next week's edition of WWE NXT: ❗❗This is TAKEOVER levels, people.❗❗Next week on #WWENXT:🖤💛@MsCharlotteWWE vs. @shirai_io for the #W[...] Apr 29 - The following matches have been confirmed for next week's edition of WWE NXT: ❗❗This is TAKEOVER levels, people.❗❗Next week on #WWENXT:🖤💛@MsCharlotteWWE vs. @shirai_io for the #W[...]

WWE NXT Results (04/29/2020)

The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo del Fantasma in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Group B Match 2[...] Apr 29 - The following are the results of the April 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT: 1. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo del Fantasma in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Group B Match 2[...]

Matches & Segments Announced for Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will see the return of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Also, Frankie Kazarian of SCU will take on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho and Sammy Gueva[...] Apr 29 - Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will see the return of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Also, Frankie Kazarian of SCU will take on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho and Sammy Gueva[...]

WWE NXT Results: Maverick vs. Nese: Interim CW Title Tournament

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Drake Maverick defeated former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament. HE DID IT!!!!@WWEMaverick defeats @TonyNese to g[...] Apr 29 - On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Drake Maverick defeated former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament. HE DID IT!!!!@WWEMaverick defeats @TonyNese to g[...]

Former TNA Impact Wrestling Wrestling Knockout Rebel Appears on AEW Dynamite

Former TNA Impact Wrestling Knockout Rebel (real name Tanea Brooks) appeared on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite with Dr. Britt Baker. Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D takes us on a tour of her[...] Apr 29 - Former TNA Impact Wrestling Knockout Rebel (real name Tanea Brooks) appeared on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite with Dr. Britt Baker. Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D takes us on a tour of her[...]

AEW Dynamite Results: Rhodes vs. Allin: TNT Title Tournament Match

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin to advance in the TNT Championship Tournament. Huge match starting now on @tntdrama , @CodyRhodes v. [...] Apr 29 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin to advance in the TNT Championship Tournament. Huge match starting now on @tntdrama , @CodyRhodes v. [...]

WWE NXT Results: Interim CW Title Tournament: Scott vs. Fantasma

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo Del Fantasma in an Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match. You better believe Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is feel[...] Apr 29 - On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated El Hijo Del Fantasma in an Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match. You better believe Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is feel[...]

CM Punk Responds To "Dark Side Of The Ring" Episode About David Schultz

After the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired the other night Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to finally share his thoughts on John Stossel. "Just realized since there was no Twi[...] Apr 29 - After the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired the other night Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to finally share his thoughts on John Stossel. "Just realized since there was no Twi[...]

Next Weeks "Dark Side Of The Ring" Episode To Be About UWF Founder Herb Abrams

Next weeks episode of Dark Side of The Ring will focus on UWF and on it's founder Herb Abrams. Abrams created UWF in August 1990 and ran it until July 1996 in an attempt to rival Vince McMahon&[...] Apr 29 - Next weeks episode of Dark Side of The Ring will focus on UWF and on it's founder Herb Abrams. Abrams created UWF in August 1990 and ran it until July 1996 in an attempt to rival Vince McMahon&[...]

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch to Appear on Showtime’s “Billions”

WWE’s Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear on the May 3 season premiere of Billions on Showtime. The news was announced on today’s episode of The Bump, which can be[...] Apr 29 - WWE’s Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear on the May 3 season premiere of Billions on Showtime. The news was announced on today’s episode of The Bump, which can be[...]

Charlotte Flair Reveals Her NXT Women's Championship Side Plates

Charlotte Flair has finally got her side plates for the NXT Women's Championship belt after beating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 a few weeks ago. She revealed the plates on her Instagram story, whi[...] Apr 29 - Charlotte Flair has finally got her side plates for the NXT Women's Championship belt after beating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 a few weeks ago. She revealed the plates on her Instagram story, whi[...]

Released WWE Superstar Teasing A New Look (Photo)

Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder has got fans talking after posting a photo on Twitter teasing a new look. Ryder was released by WWE earlier this month after a 15 year tenure with the compa[...] Apr 29 - Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder has got fans talking after posting a photo on Twitter teasing a new look. Ryder was released by WWE earlier this month after a 15 year tenure with the compa[...]

AEW Star Not Impressed With WWE’s New 'Battlegrounds' Video Game

As recently reported, 2K won’t be releasing a simulation game for WWE in 2020. The company has announced they will instead be launching an arcade-style game which will be titled, "WWE 2K Battleg[...] Apr 29 - As recently reported, 2K won’t be releasing a simulation game for WWE in 2020. The company has announced they will instead be launching an arcade-style game which will be titled, "WWE 2K Battleg[...]

Rey Mysterio Says He'd Put His Mask On The Line In WWE If The Opportunity Came About

In an interview on WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio revealed that he would put his mask on the line if the opportunity was to come forward. WCW SuperBrawl IX was when Mysterio and Konnan lost [...] Apr 29 - In an interview on WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio revealed that he would put his mask on the line if the opportunity was to come forward. WCW SuperBrawl IX was when Mysterio and Konnan lost [...]

Keith Lee On Which WWE Legends Motivated Him To Stay In The Business

Keith Lee did an interview with Yahoo Sports to promote tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network. He has tried out for WWE three times during a 5 period from 2008-2013. He[...] Apr 29 - Keith Lee did an interview with Yahoo Sports to promote tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network. He has tried out for WWE three times during a 5 period from 2008-2013. He[...]

Charlotte Flair Promotes Match With Mia Yim Tonight

Charlotte Flair promoted her match with Mia Yim set for tonight's episode of WWE NXT. She wrote the following: “I woke up today realizing that I’m going to have to kick Mia[...] Apr 29 - Charlotte Flair promoted her match with Mia Yim set for tonight's episode of WWE NXT. She wrote the following: “I woke up today realizing that I’m going to have to kick Mia[...]

Becky Lynch To Be In The Season 5 Premiere Of “Billions” On Showtime

Becky Lynch will be on the season premiere episode of "Billions" on Showtime which is set to air May 3rd at 9pm ET on Showtime. Both Becky and “Billions” co-creator and executive pr[...] Apr 29 - Becky Lynch will be on the season premiere episode of "Billions" on Showtime which is set to air May 3rd at 9pm ET on Showtime. Both Becky and “Billions” co-creator and executive pr[...]

WWE Announces A "Second Chance Gauntlet"

WWE's The Bump announced today that there will be a "Second Chance Gauntlet" that's going to be held on next weeks RAW. The Gauntlet will have Austin Theory, MVP, and Murphy. The full list of partici[...] Apr 29 - WWE's The Bump announced today that there will be a "Second Chance Gauntlet" that's going to be held on next weeks RAW. The Gauntlet will have Austin Theory, MVP, and Murphy. The full list of partici[...]

Conan O'Brien Takes Shot At WWE Being "Essential"

Conan O'Brien took shots at WWE and some WWE Superstars during a segment on last night's airing of the show on TBS. WWE being deemed an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic in the [...] Apr 29 - Conan O'Brien took shots at WWE and some WWE Superstars during a segment on last night's airing of the show on TBS. WWE being deemed an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic in the [...]

Heath Slater On WWE Creative Team Saying No To His Ideas

On a recent episode of Chasing Glory-Lilian Garcia. Heath Slater talked about how WWE's creative team were ignoring his ideas he had. He said he tried to talk to them and push, but they j[...] Apr 29 - On a recent episode of Chasing Glory-Lilian Garcia. Heath Slater talked about how WWE's creative team were ignoring his ideas he had. He said he tried to talk to them and push, but they j[...]

Jim Cornette Responds To Joey Ryan Over Recent Comments

Jim Cornette took onto social media to rage at Joey Ryan about his comments recently. The comments were about how Ryan would prefer watching Kenny Omega make an enhancement talent look credible and a [...] Apr 28 - Jim Cornette took onto social media to rage at Joey Ryan about his comments recently. The comments were about how Ryan would prefer watching Kenny Omega make an enhancement talent look credible and a [...]

