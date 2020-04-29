CM Punk Responds To "Dark Side Of The Ring" Episode About David Schultz

After the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired the other night Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to finally share his thoughts on John Stossel.

"Just realized since there was no Twitter in 1985 I had no way of telling @JohnStossel what I thought of him, but I can now--you got what you deserved, you whiny little b---h, I'm sorry you got a settlement out of it but if anyone ever fit the description 'plaintiff', it's you."

Punk stated he'd love to watch a full episode on Mansfield. He also liked Mansfield and Schultz interviews during the episode.

"Need a full episode on Mansfield now. Stossel, Mansfield and Schultz interviews are GREAT. @DarkSideOfRing and @TheJimCornette shines."

Punk also had comments for wrestlers who are applauding Schultz for his slap to Stossel.

"Wrestlers and fans who spend the energy to applaud Shultz slapping Stossel, stop and think, and spend half that wishing there was a way to stick together and stand up for Schultz being black balled. Until then, you're all missing the point,"

Just realized since there was no Twitter in 1985 I had no way of telling @JohnStossel what I thought of him, but I can now--you got what you deserved, you whiny little bitch, I'm sorry you got a settlement out of it but if anyone ever fit the description "plaintiff", it's you. https://t.co/Yp8V7QGazi — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) April 29, 2020

Need a full episode on Mansfield now. Stossel, Mansfield and Shultz interviews are GREAT. @DarkSideOfRing and @TheJimCornette shines. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 29, 2020