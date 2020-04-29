Charlotte Flair Reveals Her NXT Women's Championship Side Plates

Flair next defends the NXT Women’s Title against Io Shirai who recently won a six-woman ladder match for a guaranteed contract.

She revealed the plates on her Instagram story, which you can view below.

Charlotte Flair has finally got her side plates for the NXT Women's Championship belt after beating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 a few weeks ago.

CM Punk Responds To "Dark Side Of The Ring" Episode About David Schultz

After the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired the other night Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to finally share his thoughts on John Stossel. "Just realized since there was no Twi[...] Apr 29 - After the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired the other night Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to finally share his thoughts on John Stossel. "Just realized since there was no Twi[...]

Next Weeks "Dark Side Of The Ring" Episode To Be About UWF Founder Herb Abrams

Next weeks episode of Dark Side of The Ring will focus on UWF and on it's founder Herb Abrams. Abrams created UWF in August 1990 and ran it until July 1996 in an attempt to rival Vince McMahon&[...] Apr 29 - Next weeks episode of Dark Side of The Ring will focus on UWF and on it's founder Herb Abrams. Abrams created UWF in August 1990 and ran it until July 1996 in an attempt to rival Vince McMahon&[...]

Released WWE Superstar Teasing A New Look (Photo)

Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder has got fans talking after posting a photo on Twitter teasing a new look. Ryder was released by WWE earlier this month after a 15 year tenure with the compa[...] Apr 29 - Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder has got fans talking after posting a photo on Twitter teasing a new look. Ryder was released by WWE earlier this month after a 15 year tenure with the compa[...]

AEW Star Not Impressed With WWE’s New 'Battlegrounds' Video Game

As recently reported, 2K won’t be releasing a simulation game for WWE in 2020. The company has announced they will instead be launching an arcade-style game which will be titled, "WWE 2K Battleg[...] Apr 29 - As recently reported, 2K won’t be releasing a simulation game for WWE in 2020. The company has announced they will instead be launching an arcade-style game which will be titled, "WWE 2K Battleg[...]

Rey Mysterio Says He'd Put His Mask On The Line In WWE If The Opportunity Came About

In an interview on WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio revealed that he would put his mask on the line if the opportunity was to come forward. WCW SuperBrawl IX was when Mysterio and Konnan lost [...] Apr 29 - In an interview on WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio revealed that he would put his mask on the line if the opportunity was to come forward. WCW SuperBrawl IX was when Mysterio and Konnan lost [...]

Keith Lee On Which WWE Legends Motivated Him To Stay In The Business

Keith Lee did an interview with Yahoo Sports to promote tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network. He has tried out for WWE three times during a 5 period from 2008-2013. He[...] Apr 29 - Keith Lee did an interview with Yahoo Sports to promote tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network. He has tried out for WWE three times during a 5 period from 2008-2013. He[...]

Charlotte Flair Promotes Match With Mia Yim Tonight

Charlotte Flair promoted her match with Mia Yim set for tonight's episode of WWE NXT. She wrote the following: “I woke up today realizing that I’m going to have to kick Mia[...] Apr 29 - Charlotte Flair promoted her match with Mia Yim set for tonight's episode of WWE NXT. She wrote the following: “I woke up today realizing that I’m going to have to kick Mia[...]

WWE Announces A "Second Chance Gauntlet"

WWE's The Bump announced today that there will be a "Second Chance Gauntlet" that's going to be held on next weeks RAW. The Gauntlet will have Austin Theory, MVP, and Murphy. The full list of partici[...] Apr 29 - WWE's The Bump announced today that there will be a "Second Chance Gauntlet" that's going to be held on next weeks RAW. The Gauntlet will have Austin Theory, MVP, and Murphy. The full list of partici[...]

Conan O'Brien Takes Shot At WWE Being "Essential"

Conan O'Brien took shots at WWE and some WWE Superstars during a segment on last night's airing of the show on TBS. WWE being deemed an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic in the [...] Apr 29 - Conan O'Brien took shots at WWE and some WWE Superstars during a segment on last night's airing of the show on TBS. WWE being deemed an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic in the [...]

Heath Slater On WWE Creative Team Saying No To His Ideas

On a recent episode of Chasing Glory-Lilian Garcia. Heath Slater talked about how WWE's creative team were ignoring his ideas he had. He said he tried to talk to them and push, but they j[...] Apr 29 - On a recent episode of Chasing Glory-Lilian Garcia. Heath Slater talked about how WWE's creative team were ignoring his ideas he had. He said he tried to talk to them and push, but they j[...]

Jim Cornette Responds To Joey Ryan Over Recent Comments

Jim Cornette took onto social media to rage at Joey Ryan about his comments recently. The comments were about how Ryan would prefer watching Kenny Omega make an enhancement talent look credible and a [...] Apr 28 - Jim Cornette took onto social media to rage at Joey Ryan about his comments recently. The comments were about how Ryan would prefer watching Kenny Omega make an enhancement talent look credible and a [...]

Madison Square Garden Postpones WWE Live Return Again

WWE has once again pushed back its return to Madison Square Garden which was recently pushed back to June. The event was scheduled for March 22, but then was pushed out to June 27 due to the Coronavir[...] Apr 28 - WWE has once again pushed back its return to Madison Square Garden which was recently pushed back to June. The event was scheduled for March 22, but then was pushed out to June 27 due to the Coronavir[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Drops To 1.82M Viewers

Monday's episode of Raw on USA Network saw viewership drop again on last week's already low numbers. According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, pulled in an[...] Apr 28 - Monday's episode of Raw on USA Network saw viewership drop again on last week's already low numbers. According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, pulled in an[...]

Former WWE Superstar Claims WWE Might Be Sold To ESPN/FOX

Former WWE employee and Superstar Dutch Mantell (Zeb Colter) has taken to Twitter to note that he's heard a rumor that a deal is being negotiated to sell WWE and the WWE Network to ESPN and FOX. He[...] Apr 28 - Former WWE employee and Superstar Dutch Mantell (Zeb Colter) has taken to Twitter to note that he's heard a rumor that a deal is being negotiated to sell WWE and the WWE Network to ESPN and FOX. He[...]

Bronson Says He's Possibly Open To Getting Into Pro Wrestling

Scott, Rick, and Bronson spoke with Sports Illustrated this week, and Rick Steiner said that he's proud of his son for making it into the NFL and having a successful senior year. Rick said it's hard [...] Apr 28 - Scott, Rick, and Bronson spoke with Sports Illustrated this week, and Rick Steiner said that he's proud of his son for making it into the NFL and having a successful senior year. Rick said it's hard [...]

Glenn Jacobs Makes Appearance On CNN To Discuss Reopening Knox County's Economy Friday

Kane was on a segment of CNN today with John King today to discuss his decision to move forward with the reopening of Knox County, Tennessee. The state is planning to reopen the economy this Fr[...] Apr 28 - Kane was on a segment of CNN today with John King today to discuss his decision to move forward with the reopening of Knox County, Tennessee. The state is planning to reopen the economy this Fr[...]

Who's Likely To Replace Vince McMahon As The Head Of WWE Creative?

There has been speculation for years about who will take over the day to day running of WWE when the time comes for WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon to step down, although nobody expects that to be [...] Apr 28 - There has been speculation for years about who will take over the day to day running of WWE when the time comes for WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon to step down, although nobody expects that to be [...]

New Video From The SmackDown Mystery Hacker

Whoever this mystery hacker is decided to post a video on Twitter. The video begins with somebody getting a voicemail message which is a new message. "The message will be delivered and[...] Apr 28 - Whoever this mystery hacker is decided to post a video on Twitter. The video begins with somebody getting a voicemail message which is a new message. "The message will be delivered and[...]

Andrade Apologizes For Injuring Apollo Crews During RAW

Andrade defeated Apollo Crews in a US title bout during RAW this past Monday. Crews appeared to suffer a knee injury on a splash, which has forced him out of Money in the Bank. Later on, Andrad[...] Apr 28 - Andrade defeated Apollo Crews in a US title bout during RAW this past Monday. Crews appeared to suffer a knee injury on a splash, which has forced him out of Money in the Bank. Later on, Andrad[...]