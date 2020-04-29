AEW Star Not Impressed With WWE’s New 'Battlegrounds' Video Game

AEW’s Big Swole seems to also be of this thinking, tweeting:

The news has many intrigued, but some fans are not happy and have likened the new game to "WWE All Stars" which was released in 2011 and featured an arcade-style gameplay along with over-the-top animation and wrestlers bearing a more exaggerated look.

As recently reported, 2K won’t be releasing a simulation game for WWE in 2020. The company has announced they will instead be launching an arcade-style game which will be titled, "WWE 2K Battlegrounds."

CM Punk Responds To "Dark Side Of The Ring" Episode About David Schultz

After the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired the other night Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to finally share his thoughts on John[...] Apr 29 - After the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired the other night Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to finally share his thoughts on John[...]

Next Weeks "Dark Side Of The Ring" Episode To Be About UWF Founder Herb Abrams

Next weeks episode of Dark Side of The Ring will focus on UWF and on it's founder Herb Abrams. Abrams created UWF in August 1990 and ran it unt[...] Apr 29 - Next weeks episode of Dark Side of The Ring will focus on UWF and on it's founder Herb Abrams. Abrams created UWF in August 1990 and ran it unt[...]

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch to Appear on Showtime’s “Billions”

WWE’s Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear on the May 3 season premiere of Billions on Showtime. The news was announced [...] Apr 29 - WWE’s Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear on the May 3 season premiere of Billions on Showtime. The news was announced [...]

Charlotte Flair Reveals Her NXT Women's Championship Side Plates

Charlotte Flair has finally got her side plates for the NXT Women's Championship belt after beating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 a few weeks ago. S[...] Apr 29 - Charlotte Flair has finally got her side plates for the NXT Women's Championship belt after beating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 a few weeks ago. S[...]

Released WWE Superstar Teasing A New Look (Photo)

Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder has got fans talking after posting a photo on Twitter teasing a new look. Ryder was released by WWE earlie[...] Apr 29 - Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder has got fans talking after posting a photo on Twitter teasing a new look. Ryder was released by WWE earlie[...]

AEW Star Not Impressed With WWE’s New 'Battlegrounds' Video Game

As recently reported, 2K won’t be releasing a simulation game for WWE in 2020. The company has announced they will instead be launching an arcad[...] Apr 29 - As recently reported, 2K won’t be releasing a simulation game for WWE in 2020. The company has announced they will instead be launching an arcad[...]

Rey Mysterio Says He'd Put His Mask On The Line In WWE If The Opportunity Came About

In an interview on WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio revealed that he would put his mask on the line if the opportunity was to come forward. WCW Sup[...] Apr 29 - In an interview on WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio revealed that he would put his mask on the line if the opportunity was to come forward. WCW Sup[...]

Keith Lee On Which WWE Legends Motivated Him To Stay In The Business

Keith Lee did an interview with Yahoo Sports to promote tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network. He has tried out for WW[...] Apr 29 - Keith Lee did an interview with Yahoo Sports to promote tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network. He has tried out for WW[...]

Charlotte Flair Promotes Match With Mia Yim Tonight

Charlotte Flair promoted her match with Mia Yim set for tonight's episode of WWE NXT. She wrote the following: “I woke up today [...] Apr 29 - Charlotte Flair promoted her match with Mia Yim set for tonight's episode of WWE NXT. She wrote the following: “I woke up today [...]

Becky Lynch To Be In The Season 5 Premiere Of “Billions” On Showtime

Becky Lynch will be on the season premiere episode of "Billions" on Showtime which is set to air May 3rd at 9pm ET on Showtime. Both Becky and [...] Apr 29 - Becky Lynch will be on the season premiere episode of "Billions" on Showtime which is set to air May 3rd at 9pm ET on Showtime. Both Becky and [...]

WWE Announces A "Second Chance Gauntlet"

WWE's The Bump announced today that there will be a "Second Chance Gauntlet" that's going to be held on next weeks RAW. The Gauntlet will have Austin[...] Apr 29 - WWE's The Bump announced today that there will be a "Second Chance Gauntlet" that's going to be held on next weeks RAW. The Gauntlet will have Austin[...]

Conan O'Brien Takes Shot At WWE Being "Essential"

Conan O'Brien took shots at WWE and some WWE Superstars during a segment on last night's airing of the show on TBS. WWE being deemed an essentia[...] Apr 29 - Conan O'Brien took shots at WWE and some WWE Superstars during a segment on last night's airing of the show on TBS. WWE being deemed an essentia[...]

Heath Slater On WWE Creative Team Saying No To His Ideas

On a recent episode of Chasing Glory-Lilian Garcia. Heath Slater talked about how WWE's creative team were ignoring his ideas he had. He [...] Apr 29 - On a recent episode of Chasing Glory-Lilian Garcia. Heath Slater talked about how WWE's creative team were ignoring his ideas he had. He [...]

Jim Cornette Responds To Joey Ryan Over Recent Comments

Jim Cornette took onto social media to rage at Joey Ryan about his comments recently. The comments were about how Ryan would prefer watching Kenny Ome[...] Apr 28 - Jim Cornette took onto social media to rage at Joey Ryan about his comments recently. The comments were about how Ryan would prefer watching Kenny Ome[...]

Madison Square Garden Postpones WWE Live Return Again

WWE has once again pushed back its return to Madison Square Garden which was recently pushed back to June. The event was scheduled for March 22, but t[...] Apr 28 - WWE has once again pushed back its return to Madison Square Garden which was recently pushed back to June. The event was scheduled for March 22, but t[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Drops To 1.82M Viewers

Monday's episode of Raw on USA Network saw viewership drop again on last week's already low numbers. According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw from the WWE Pe[...] Apr 28 - Monday's episode of Raw on USA Network saw viewership drop again on last week's already low numbers. According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw from the WWE Pe[...]

Former WWE Superstar Claims WWE Might Be Sold To ESPN/FOX

Former WWE employee and Superstar Dutch Mantell (Zeb Colter) has taken to Twitter to note that he's heard a rumor that a deal is being negotiated to s[...] Apr 28 - Former WWE employee and Superstar Dutch Mantell (Zeb Colter) has taken to Twitter to note that he's heard a rumor that a deal is being negotiated to s[...]

Bronson Says He's Possibly Open To Getting Into Pro Wrestling

Scott, Rick, and Bronson spoke with Sports Illustrated this week, and Rick Steiner said that he's proud of his son for making it into the NFL and havi[...] Apr 28 - Scott, Rick, and Bronson spoke with Sports Illustrated this week, and Rick Steiner said that he's proud of his son for making it into the NFL and havi[...]

Glenn Jacobs Makes Appearance On CNN To Discuss Reopening Knox County's Economy Friday

Kane was on a segment of CNN today with John King today to discuss his decision to move forward with the reopening of Knox County, Tennessee. T[...] Apr 28 - Kane was on a segment of CNN today with John King today to discuss his decision to move forward with the reopening of Knox County, Tennessee. T[...]

Who's Likely To Replace Vince McMahon As The Head Of WWE Creative?

There has been speculation for years about who will take over the day to day running of WWE when the time comes for WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon[...] Apr 28 - There has been speculation for years about who will take over the day to day running of WWE when the time comes for WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon[...]

New Video From The SmackDown Mystery Hacker

Whoever this mystery hacker is decided to post a video on Twitter. The video begins with somebody getting a voicemail message which is a new me[...] Apr 28 - Whoever this mystery hacker is decided to post a video on Twitter. The video begins with somebody getting a voicemail message which is a new me[...]

Andrade Apologizes For Injuring Apollo Crews During RAW

Andrade defeated Apollo Crews in a US title bout during RAW this past Monday. Crews appeared to suffer a knee injury on a splash, which has forc[...] Apr 28 - Andrade defeated Apollo Crews in a US title bout during RAW this past Monday. Crews appeared to suffer a knee injury on a splash, which has forc[...]