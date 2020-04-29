Keith Lee On Which WWE Legends Motivated Him To Stay In The Business
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 29, 2020
Keith Lee did an interview with Yahoo Sports to promote tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network.
He has tried out for WWE three times during a 5 period from 2008-2013. He getting turned down each time. He said he began to question his place in the industry.
"One-hundred percent [I began to doubt whether or not I made the right move]," Lee said. "After the second no [in 2011], there came a point there where it started to creep in, and after the Performance Center opened up and I got a third no [in 2013], then I was pretty much ready to give wrestling up altogether and accept that I possibly made a mistake."
Lee credited William Regal, along with Jim Ross and Dusty Rhodes for being the motivation for him and staying involved within the business as he continued to work for indie promotions for the next couple years.
"I've always been a confident individual. I feel like all I've ever really required is an opportunity and a chance to break the door down for a lack of better term."
https://wrestlr.me/62977/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 29
Apr 29 - After the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired the other night Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to finally share his thoughts on John[...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - Next weeks episode of Dark Side of The Ring will focus on UWF and on it's founder Herb Abrams. Abrams created UWF in August 1990 and ran it unt[...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - WWE’s Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear on the May 3 season premiere of Billions on Showtime. The news was announced [...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - Charlotte Flair has finally got her side plates for the NXT Women's Championship belt after beating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 a few weeks ago. S[...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - Recently released WWE Superstar Zack Ryder has got fans talking after posting a photo on Twitter teasing a new look. Ryder was released by WWE earlie[...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - As recently reported, 2K won’t be releasing a simulation game for WWE in 2020. The company has announced they will instead be launching an arcad[...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - In an interview on WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio revealed that he would put his mask on the line if the opportunity was to come forward. WCW Sup[...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - Keith Lee did an interview with Yahoo Sports to promote tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network. He has tried out for WW[...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - Charlotte Flair promoted her match with Mia Yim set for tonight's episode of WWE NXT. She wrote the following: “I woke up today [...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - Becky Lynch will be on the season premiere episode of "Billions" on Showtime which is set to air May 3rd at 9pm ET on Showtime. Both Becky and [...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - WWE's The Bump announced today that there will be a "Second Chance Gauntlet" that's going to be held on next weeks RAW. The Gauntlet will have Austin[...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - Conan O'Brien took shots at WWE and some WWE Superstars during a segment on last night's airing of the show on TBS. WWE being deemed an essentia[...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - On a recent episode of Chasing Glory-Lilian Garcia. Heath Slater talked about how WWE's creative team were ignoring his ideas he had. He [...]
Apr 28
Apr 28 - Jim Cornette took onto social media to rage at Joey Ryan about his comments recently. The comments were about how Ryan would prefer watching Kenny Ome[...]
Apr 28
Apr 28 - We are happy to announce that we are now officially on Discord! Communication with our fans has always been important to us and our Discord allows us [...]
Apr 28
Apr 28 - WWE has once again pushed back its return to Madison Square Garden which was recently pushed back to June. The event was scheduled for March 22, but t[...]
Apr 28
Apr 28 - Monday's episode of Raw on USA Network saw viewership drop again on last week's already low numbers. According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw from the WWE Pe[...]
Apr 28
Apr 28 - Former WWE employee and Superstar Dutch Mantell (Zeb Colter) has taken to Twitter to note that he's heard a rumor that a deal is being negotiated to s[...]
Apr 28
Apr 28 - Scott, Rick, and Bronson spoke with Sports Illustrated this week, and Rick Steiner said that he's proud of his son for making it into the NFL and havi[...]
Apr 28
Apr 28 - Kane was on a segment of CNN today with John King today to discuss his decision to move forward with the reopening of Knox County, Tennessee. T[...]
Apr 28
Apr 28 - There has been speculation for years about who will take over the day to day running of WWE when the time comes for WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon[...]
Apr 28
Apr 28 - Whoever this mystery hacker is decided to post a video on Twitter. The video begins with somebody getting a voicemail message which is a new me[...]
Apr 28
Apr 28 - Andrade defeated Apollo Crews in a US title bout during RAW this past Monday. Crews appeared to suffer a knee injury on a splash, which has forc[...]
Apr 28
Apr 28 - MJ Jenkins says that she'd love to go to AEW and become "elite". In an interview with Sportskeeda, she discussed wishing to join AEW and her fr[...]