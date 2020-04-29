Keith Lee On Which WWE Legends Motivated Him To Stay In The Business

Keith Lee did an interview with Yahoo Sports to promote tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network.

He has tried out for WWE three times during a 5 period from 2008-2013. He getting turned down each time. He said he began to question his place in the industry.

"One-hundred percent [I began to doubt whether or not I made the right move]," Lee said. "After the second no [in 2011], there came a point there where it started to creep in, and after the Performance Center opened up and I got a third no [in 2013], then I was pretty much ready to give wrestling up altogether and accept that I possibly made a mistake."

Lee credited William Regal, along with Jim Ross and Dusty Rhodes for being the motivation for him and staying involved within the business as he continued to work for indie promotions for the next couple years.