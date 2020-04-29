WWE Announces A "Second Chance Gauntlet"

BREAKING NEWS: Due to the injury @WWEApollo suffered on #WWERaw , there will be a Last Chance Gauntlet Match this Monday to determine the final participant in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match. pic.twitter.com/PJNNYVRafn

The men's MITB match at this time has Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, and King Baron Corbin. Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler will air during Friday's SmackDown on FOX to determine the final spot.

The Gauntlet will have Austin Theory, MVP, and Murphy. The full list of participants will be confirmed on whenever RAW airs.

WWE's The Bump announced today that there will be a "Second Chance Gauntlet" that's going to be held on next weeks RAW.

