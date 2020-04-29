Conan O'Brien Takes Shot At WWE Being "Essential"

Conan O'Brien took shots at WWE and some WWE Superstars during a segment on last night's airing of the show on TBS.

WWE being deemed an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic in the state of Florida has led to several anti-WWE jokes on late night TV lately.

Conan's segment took shots at Mojo Rawley (labeled as essential), Natalya (labeled as crucial), Roman Reigns (labeled as necessary), and Sasha Banks (labeled as indispensable).

Conan and his co-host Andy Richter called pro wrestlers "selfless gladiators that smash, cross chop and clothesline each other day after day for our amusement."