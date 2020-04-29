Heath Slater On WWE Creative Team Saying No To His Ideas

On a recent episode of Chasing Glory-Lilian Garcia. Heath Slater talked about how WWE's creative team were ignoring his ideas he had.

He said he tried to talk to them and push, but they just kept saying no to him. He's heard no too many times and so he stopped pushing.

"I did try to go in and I did try to talk to them and push, but they just [said], 'No, no, no,'" I heard no too many times to where I said, 'You know what, s**t, I'm not going to push no more.' Because when I do, it goes nowhere, or if I do pitch something, they give to someone else. I was sitting like, 'Hello, come on now.' When you get tired of hearing, 'No, no, no, not for you, you can't do that,' you kind of start believing it. Like I said, getting fired, I really believe I needed this. The times are crazy and the times are weird now 'cause you can't go out and make money and stuff, but I believe I really needed this to get the fire, to get the hunger [back] and to focus."

