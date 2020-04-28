Jim Cornette Responds To Joey Ryan Over Recent Comments

Jim Cornette took onto social media to rage at Joey Ryan about his comments recently. The comments were about how Ryan would prefer watching Kenny Omega make an enhancement talent look credible and a threat over Vader taking liberties over a guy looking to get a job.

Jim Cornette managed Vader at one point in Vader's career, and so he didn't like the comments made by Joey Ryan.

"Morning thoughts on Dick Boy: 1. A grown man using the term "bully culture" is a p---y. 2. He BETTER be glad wrestling's changed or his ass wouldn't be allowed in it. 3. There is Evolving and DEvolving. 4. @JoeyRyanOnline is an insufferable whiny douche & needs his p---y powdered."

As you'd expect, Joey Ryan responded to his comments...

"Hi Jim. Obviously we're never going to see eye to eye on wrestling but this is a bizarre hill for you to die on given our knowledge on head trauma, brain damage and CTE now. This isn't a knock at Vader as I understand why he worked this way in that era because it was expected...The gentlemen he wrestled was in no place to cover up or fight back without getting heat on himself. Having numerous peers and colleagues careers shortened by head injuries, I'm thankful it doesn't need to be this way anymore."

Vader's son, who is Jesse White is running his father's official Twitter account and he responded to the original tweet from Ryan.

"Every1 has a spot on the card & @JoeyRyanOnline has his. Different flavors and maybe this isn't his. When pops was green with AWA he was in the ring with Brody and Stan A LOT. Connecting the dots but Pops made his believable just like Brody/Stan did. Pops resume:13 WorldTitles"

Jesse White stated that he would think Kenny Omega vs Vader while both in their prime would have been a good match and big money at the Tokyo Dome in NJPW.

"On an additional note... Pops and @KennyOmegamanX in @njpw1972 at the Tokyo Dome both in their primes woulda been $$$."

