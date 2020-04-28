HUGE NEWS: Any truth to this. Overheard directly out of @WWE Stamford is that a deal is being negotiated to sell WWE & the network to @ESPN and @FOX by as early as Mid May. @mattkoonmusic

It should be noted rumors of this nature have surfaced before and none have materialized. WWE is always in the market to work with major broadcasters, with reports surfacing earlier this year that WWE had plans to sell their pay-per-view rights.

He tweeted: "HUGE NEWS: Any truth to this. Overheard directly out of @WWE Stamford is that a deal is being negotiated to sell WWE & the network to @ESPN and @FOX by as early as Mid May. @mattkoonmusic"

Former WWE employee and Superstar Dutch Mantell (Zeb Colter) has taken to Twitter to note that he's heard a rumor that a deal is being negotiated to sell WWE and the WWE Network to ESPN and FOX.

» More News From This Feed

Madison Square Garden Postpones WWE Live Return Again

WWE has once again pushed back its return to Madison Square Garden which was recently pushed back to June. The event was scheduled for March 22, but t[...] Apr 28 - WWE has once again pushed back its return to Madison Square Garden which was recently pushed back to June. The event was scheduled for March 22, but t[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Drops To 1.82M Viewers

Monday's episode of Raw on USA Network saw viewership drop again on last week's already low numbers. According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw from the WWE Pe[...] Apr 28 - Monday's episode of Raw on USA Network saw viewership drop again on last week's already low numbers. According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw from the WWE Pe[...]

Former WWE Superstar Claims WWE Might Be Sold To ESPN/FOX

Former WWE employee and Superstar Dutch Mantell (Zeb Colter) has taken to Twitter to note that he's heard a rumor that a deal is being negotiated to s[...] Apr 28 - Former WWE employee and Superstar Dutch Mantell (Zeb Colter) has taken to Twitter to note that he's heard a rumor that a deal is being negotiated to s[...]

Bronson Says He's Possibly Open To Getting Into Pro Wrestling

Scott, Rick, and Bronson spoke with Sports Illustrated this week, and Rick Steiner said that he's proud of his son for making it into the NFL and havi[...] Apr 28 - Scott, Rick, and Bronson spoke with Sports Illustrated this week, and Rick Steiner said that he's proud of his son for making it into the NFL and havi[...]

Glenn Jacobs Makes Appearance On CNN To Discuss Reopening Knox County's Economy Friday

Kane was on a segment of CNN today with John King today to discuss his decision to move forward with the reopening of Knox County, Tennessee. T[...] Apr 28 - Kane was on a segment of CNN today with John King today to discuss his decision to move forward with the reopening of Knox County, Tennessee. T[...]

Who's Likely To Replace Vince McMahon As The Head Of WWE Creative?

There has been speculation for years about who will take over the day to day running of WWE when the time comes for WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon[...] Apr 28 - There has been speculation for years about who will take over the day to day running of WWE when the time comes for WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon[...]

New Video From The SmackDown Mystery Hacker

Whoever this mystery hacker is decided to post a video on Twitter. The video begins with somebody getting a voicemail message which is a new me[...] Apr 28 - Whoever this mystery hacker is decided to post a video on Twitter. The video begins with somebody getting a voicemail message which is a new me[...]

Andrade Apologizes For Injuring Apollo Crews During RAW

Andrade defeated Apollo Crews in a US title bout during RAW this past Monday. Crews appeared to suffer a knee injury on a splash, which has forc[...] Apr 28 - Andrade defeated Apollo Crews in a US title bout during RAW this past Monday. Crews appeared to suffer a knee injury on a splash, which has forc[...]

Former NXT Star MJ Jenkins Says She Would Love To Join AEW

MJ Jenkins says that she'd love to go to AEW and become "elite". In an interview with Sportskeeda, she discussed wishing to join AEW and her fr[...] Apr 28 - MJ Jenkins says that she'd love to go to AEW and become "elite". In an interview with Sportskeeda, she discussed wishing to join AEW and her fr[...]

David Starr Feels His Legacy Will Be To Help Wrestlers Unionize

While he spoke with Esquire, David Starr stated that he wished to leave a greater legacy by unionizing pro wrestling. He discussed why now is t[...] Apr 28 - While he spoke with Esquire, David Starr stated that he wished to leave a greater legacy by unionizing pro wrestling. He discussed why now is t[...]

Gerald Brisco Was Reportedly Furloughed By WWE

Reports were going around stating that Gerald Brisco was released by WWE due to budget cuts. In a new update, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observe[...] Apr 28 - Reports were going around stating that Gerald Brisco was released by WWE due to budget cuts. In a new update, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observe[...]

ROH Releases A Documentary About Flip Gordon

ROH released a 20 minute documentary about Flip Gordon. You can check it out right down below. He has been a part of ROH since 2017 to current,[...] Apr 28 - ROH released a 20 minute documentary about Flip Gordon. You can check it out right down below. He has been a part of ROH since 2017 to current,[...]

TEG Dainty Announces WWE Postponing August 2020 Tour Of Australia And New Zealand

TEG Dainty, who promotes events in Australia and New Zealand on behalf of WWE, has announced that WWE is postponing its tour of the continent which wa[...] Apr 28 - TEG Dainty, who promotes events in Australia and New Zealand on behalf of WWE, has announced that WWE is postponing its tour of the continent which wa[...]

WWE Reportedly Granting A Release To "Just About Anyone"

According to sources who are in contact with WrestleVotes, it seems that WWE are willing to grant a release for "just about anyone" at this time. If [...] Apr 28 - According to sources who are in contact with WrestleVotes, it seems that WWE are willing to grant a release for "just about anyone" at this time. If [...]

Drew McIntyre Sends Custom WWE Title Belt To Captain Tom Moore For His 100th Birthday

Drew McIntyre is spreading the gift of joy, and is gifting a custom WWE Title to World War II veteran Tom Moore for his 100th birthday. Tom Moo[...] Apr 28 - Drew McIntyre is spreading the gift of joy, and is gifting a custom WWE Title to World War II veteran Tom Moore for his 100th birthday. Tom Moo[...]

WWE Has Reportedly Released Cain Velasquez

WWE reportedly let Cain Velasquez go according to Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer. Cain was signed to a "big contract" and got cut whenever WWE[...] Apr 28 - WWE reportedly let Cain Velasquez go according to Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer. Cain was signed to a "big contract" and got cut whenever WWE[...]

WWE Granted Extension Or Opposition On Slamboree And “The Match Beyond” Trademarks

WWE asked for an extension just in time to file oppositions to recent tradmark registrations made by Cody. PWInsider is reporting that WWE was grante[...] Apr 27 - WWE asked for an extension just in time to file oppositions to recent tradmark registrations made by Cody. PWInsider is reporting that WWE was grante[...]

Joey Ryan Praises Kenny Omega On Making Enhancement Talent Look Credible And A Threat

Joey Ryan posted on social media this evening about bully culture by sharing an old video of the late Vader. The clip shows Vader not letting the enha[...] Apr 27 - Joey Ryan posted on social media this evening about bully culture by sharing an old video of the late Vader. The clip shows Vader not letting the enha[...]

WWE Pulls Apollo Crews from Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The following comes from WWE.com: Apollo Crews suffered a knee injury that left him unable to continue in his United States Championship Match with[...] Apr 27 - The following comes from WWE.com: Apollo Crews suffered a knee injury that left him unable to continue in his United States Championship Match with[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (04/27/2020)

The following are the results of the April 27th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with MVP's VIP Lounge, which resulted in[...] Apr 27 - The following are the results of the April 27th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with MVP's VIP Lounge, which resulted in[...]

WWE Hall of Famer & Talent Scout Gerald Brisco Reportedly Released from WWE

According to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, longtime WWE employee and former Hardcore Champion and 24/7 Champion Geral[...] Apr 27 - According to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, longtime WWE employee and former Hardcore Champion and 24/7 Champion Geral[...]

Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders Announced for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Tag Team Match between The Viking Raiders and current Raw Ta[...] Apr 27 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Tag Team Match between The Viking Raiders and current Raw Ta[...]

WATCH: EC3 Posts Interesting New Video on Twitter

Former WWE Superstar and former IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion EC3 posted the following video on Twitter: You chose the wrong life.⁣[...] Apr 27 - Former WWE Superstar and former IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion EC3 posted the following video on Twitter: You chose the wrong life.⁣[...]