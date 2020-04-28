Bronson Says He's Possibly Open To Getting Into Pro Wrestling

Scott, Rick, and Bronson spoke with Sports Illustrated this week, and Rick Steiner said that he's proud of his son for making it into the NFL and having a successful senior year.

Rick said it's hard to explain his excitement, but as a dad it's a great feeling.

“It’s hard to explain my excitement. For me as a dad, it’s a great feeling. We set the bar high for what he wanted to achieve. Even when he’d have success as a kid, I’d say, ‘That’s good, but that ain’t Steiner good.’ He lived up to that, he’s carried that with him, and now he gets the chance to prove it on the professional football field.”

Although The Ravens have a good top blocking fullback, and there is no guarantees that the signing will lead to making the team next fall. Bronson stated that he's willing to help out the team whereever he can.

“I’m willing to do whatever I have to do. I’m willing to push the limits and go to the next level in order to make the team, whether that’s as a special teams contributor, fullback, H-back. Wherever they need me, I’m willing to do it.”

Scott praised his nephew and stated that he's worked very hard to get where he's at today.

“Bronson worked his tail off to get where he’s at. He did some awesome work on [NFL] Pro Day, with 35 reps on the bench, which was the best among running backs. He’s quick, too, and he puts in the time to get better. Hopefully it all pays off with the Ravens and he stays in the league for five, ten years. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Bronson said he's open to becoming a pro wrestler like his father and Scott Steiner. He knows pro wrestling will always be there for him.