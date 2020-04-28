Glenn Jacobs Makes Appearance On CNN To Discuss Reopening Knox County's Economy Friday

Kane was on a segment of CNN today with John King today to discuss his decision to move forward with the reopening of Knox County, Tennessee.

The state is planning to reopen the economy this Friday after the stay at home orders is set to expire. They're putting limitations in place, of course.

Credit goes to @DominicDeAngelo of WrestleZone for the transcript.

People must: keep social distancing, wear masks, high risk people stay at home



Businesses that can open: daycare centers, spas, restaurants, salons, retail stores, gyms and places of worship.

“Our health department actually implements these plans and this plan is put together with the joint task force with the city of Knoxville, officials of Knox County as well as the Knox County Health Department and they have metrics that they will look at going forward,” Kane said. “As you said, we can’t keep the economy dormant. A lot of the people are suffering. 27 Million Americans have lost their jobs over the past five weeks and here in Tennessee that 400,000 file for unemployment. I’m concerned that we’re gonna reach a point when we talk about reopening the economy there’s not going to much left to reopen so we have to do so of course in a unique manner. Primarily the mayorship comes first and insuring the health of Knox County as well as insuring that our economy can remain intact and be viable and hopefully get moving again. As for our own businesses, we’ve been impacted like everybody else and I don’t feel that their is anyone that hasn’t been harmed by this crisis in one way or another whether it’s COVID-19 directly or the economic impact that all of his has happened or brought about. We just try to keep all of those things in mind and realize that it is a multi-faceted problem and realize that you have to make a decision and once you make it, you have to get feedback and see how things are going, but you have to make a decision and go with it.”

Kane had been asked what he'd say to a citizen stating he's going too fast here.