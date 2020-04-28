Who's Likely To Replace Vince McMahon As The Head Of WWE Creative?

There has been speculation for years about who will take over the day to day running of WWE when the time comes for WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon to step down, although nobody expects that to be anytime soon.

It has long been suggested Vince will transition the operational responsibility of the company over to his kids, Shane and Stephanie McMahon, keeping the company in the family, but Triple H, who Vince considers a surrogate son will likely have a major role in WWE for many decades to come and one that will arguably help define the next generation of WWE Superstars.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Triple H is "certainly the favorite" to replace Vince McMahon as the head of WWE creative, but "it is not a lock" at this stage.

Triple H has excelled himself with his creative lead in heading up WWE NXT, an area of the business which Vince McMahon is watching closely to see if Triple H will be one day ready to take over creative for the whole company.