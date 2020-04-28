Former NXT Star MJ Jenkins Says She Would Love To Join AEW
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 28, 2020
MJ Jenkins says that she'd love to go to AEW and become "elite".
In an interview with Sportskeeda, she discussed wishing to join AEW and her friendship with AEW Superstar, Sonny Kiss.
“Oh, man… You know, there is so much wrestling out there and… [MJ laughs] ..I can say, from what I’ve seen, the main place I would love to go is AEW. I can’t lie. Sonny Kiss has been one of my friends for the longest. I met him so long ago in New Jersey when I was wrestling and he was wrestling, at a smaller indie company. Britt Baker is there, me and Britt had our first-ever tryout match in front of the whole WWE locker room at SmackDown. And we killed it! You just have so [many] great performers there. Ariel Monroe, Big Swole is what she goes by now… But I would love to go there because I believe in what they’re doing and I believe in their women’s division.”
Triple H will make an appearance during tonight's RAW episode as confirmed by USA Network. Tonight they will continue celebrating his 25th Anniversar[...]
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer explained that despite the fact WWE signed multiple deals for new talent in preparation fo[...]