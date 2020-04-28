Gerald Brisco Was Reportedly Furloughed By WWE

Reports were going around stating that Gerald Brisco was released by WWE due to budget cuts.

In a new update, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer stated that Brisco was furloughed and not let go from the company all together.

Gerald Brisco mostly was a scout who attended amateur wrestling events. He was responsible for giving the look to the likes of Brock Lesnar, Jason Jordan, Chad Gable, among others.

As many might know, there are currently no amateur wrestling tournaments going on right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is likely that Brisco could be brought back in the future because he was just furloughed.