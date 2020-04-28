He has been a part of ROH since 2017 to current, and even is a part of NJPW from 2018 to current. He won the "breakout star of the year" award in 2017 from ROH and even won the Sea of Honor 2018 tournament defeating Jay Briscoe.

ROH released a 20 minute documentary about Flip Gordon. You can check it out right down below.

» More News From This Feed

ROH Releases A Documentary About Flip Gordon

ROH released a 20 minute documentary about Flip Gordon. You can check it out right down below. He has been a part of ROH since 2017 to current, and even is a part of NJPW from 2018 to current.&[...] Apr 28 - ROH released a 20 minute documentary about Flip Gordon. You can check it out right down below. He has been a part of ROH since 2017 to current, and even is a part of NJPW from 2018 to current.&[...]

TEG Dainty Announces WWE Postponing August 2020 Tour Of Australia And New Zealand

TEG Dainty, who promotes events in Australia and New Zealand on behalf of WWE, has announced that WWE is postponing its tour of the continent which was slated for early-August. Below is the statement[...] Apr 28 - TEG Dainty, who promotes events in Australia and New Zealand on behalf of WWE, has announced that WWE is postponing its tour of the continent which was slated for early-August. Below is the statement[...]

WWE Reportedly Granting A Release To "Just About Anyone"

According to sources who are in contact with WrestleVotes, it seems that WWE are willing to grant a release for "just about anyone" at this time. If a talent wants to leave, they're able to do so. It[...] Apr 28 - According to sources who are in contact with WrestleVotes, it seems that WWE are willing to grant a release for "just about anyone" at this time. If a talent wants to leave, they're able to do so. It[...]

Drew McIntyre Sends Custom WWE Title Belt To Captain Tom Moore For His 100th Birthday

Drew McIntyre is spreading the gift of joy, and is gifting a custom WWE Title to World War II veteran Tom Moore for his 100th birthday. Tom Moore is a former Captain in the British Army, and ma[...] Apr 28 - Drew McIntyre is spreading the gift of joy, and is gifting a custom WWE Title to World War II veteran Tom Moore for his 100th birthday. Tom Moore is a former Captain in the British Army, and ma[...]

WWE Has Reportedly Released Cain Velasquez

WWE reportedly let Cain Velasquez go according to Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer. Cain was signed to a "big contract" and got cut whenever WWE decided not to use him since Crown Jewel on Octob[...] Apr 28 - WWE reportedly let Cain Velasquez go according to Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer. Cain was signed to a "big contract" and got cut whenever WWE decided not to use him since Crown Jewel on Octob[...]

WWE Granted Extension Or Opposition On Slamboree And “The Match Beyond” Trademarks

WWE asked for an extension just in time to file oppositions to recent tradmark registrations made by Cody. PWInsider is reporting that WWE was granted an extension to file an official opposition or r[...] Apr 27 - WWE asked for an extension just in time to file oppositions to recent tradmark registrations made by Cody. PWInsider is reporting that WWE was granted an extension to file an official opposition or r[...]

Joey Ryan Praises Kenny Omega On Making Enhancement Talent Look Credible And A Threat

Joey Ryan posted on social media this evening about bully culture by sharing an old video of the late Vader. The clip shows Vader not letting the enhancement talent get any time to fight back or hit. [...] Apr 27 - Joey Ryan posted on social media this evening about bully culture by sharing an old video of the late Vader. The clip shows Vader not letting the enhancement talent get any time to fight back or hit. [...]

WWE Pulls Apollo Crews from Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The following comes from WWE.com: Apollo Crews suffered a knee injury that left him unable to continue in his United States Championship Match with Andrade on Raw. Due to that injury, Crews will no[...] Apr 27 - The following comes from WWE.com: Apollo Crews suffered a knee injury that left him unable to continue in his United States Championship Match with Andrade on Raw. Due to that injury, Crews will no[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (04/27/2020)

The following are the results of the April 27th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with MVP's VIP Lounge, which resulted in a Six-Man Tag Team Match 2. Apollo Crews, Rey My[...] Apr 27 - The following are the results of the April 27th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with MVP's VIP Lounge, which resulted in a Six-Man Tag Team Match 2. Apollo Crews, Rey My[...]

WWE Hall of Famer & Talent Scout Gerald Brisco Reportedly Released from WWE

According to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, longtime WWE employee and former Hardcore Champion and 24/7 Champion Gerald Brisco was one of the many employees to be relea[...] Apr 27 - According to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, longtime WWE employee and former Hardcore Champion and 24/7 Champion Gerald Brisco was one of the many employees to be relea[...]

Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders Announced for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Tag Team Match between The Viking Raiders and current Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. As of right n[...] Apr 27 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Tag Team Match between The Viking Raiders and current Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. As of right n[...]

WATCH: EC3 Posts Interesting New Video on Twitter

Former WWE Superstar and former IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion EC3 posted the following video on Twitter: You chose the wrong life.⁣⁣You chose the wrong friends, the wrong college,[...] Apr 27 - Former WWE Superstar and former IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion EC3 posted the following video on Twitter: You chose the wrong life.⁣⁣You chose the wrong friends, the wrong college,[...]

WWE Raw Results: United States Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas successfully retained his title against Apollo Crews after the referee determined that Crews could no lon[...] Apr 27 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas successfully retained his title against Apollo Crews after the referee determined that Crews could no lon[...]

WWE Raw Results: Former WWE Champion Returns to Action

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion and United States Champion Jinder Mahal made his in-ring return against former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa. Mahal picked up a[...] Apr 27 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion and United States Champion Jinder Mahal made his in-ring return against former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa. Mahal picked up a[...]

Got Discord? - So Do We, Come and Join WrestlingNewsSource.com

WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats or you can just come to hang out for some fun any t[...] Apr 27 - WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats or you can just come to hang out for some fun any t[...]

United States Championship Match Announced for Tonight's Raw

Following his pinfall victory over United States Champion Andrade in the Six-Man Tag Team Match from tonight's Raw, Apollo Crews has been granted a U.S. Title shot later on tonight by Andrade's busine[...] Apr 27 - Following his pinfall victory over United States Champion Andrade in the Six-Man Tag Team Match from tonight's Raw, Apollo Crews has been granted a U.S. Title shot later on tonight by Andrade's busine[...]

Triple H Announced For RAW Tonight

Triple H will make an appearance during tonight's RAW episode as confirmed by USA Network. Tonight they will continue celebrating his 25th Anniversary Celebration which kicked off during Friday's Sma[...] Apr 27 - Triple H will make an appearance during tonight's RAW episode as confirmed by USA Network. Tonight they will continue celebrating his 25th Anniversary Celebration which kicked off during Friday's Sma[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (04/27/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins set for WWE Championship Match contract signing[...] Apr 27 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins set for WWE Championship Match contract signing[...]

Vince McMahon Says WWE Were Close To Signing A Major WWE Network Rights Deal

Officials from within WWE were close to signing a major WWE Network rights deal, but it all fell through due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE reportedly has been in talks with various streaming netwo[...] Apr 27 - Officials from within WWE were close to signing a major WWE Network rights deal, but it all fell through due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE reportedly has been in talks with various streaming netwo[...]

How Talent Are Paid By WWE Explained

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer explained that despite the fact WWE signed multiple deals for new talent in preparation for the new year, WWE have kept their payroll spendi[...] Apr 27 - On a recent episode of The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer explained that despite the fact WWE signed multiple deals for new talent in preparation for the new year, WWE have kept their payroll spendi[...]

Samoa Joe To Join WWE RAW Commentary This Monday

Samoa Joe will be joining the RAW announce team and providing some commentary for the time being. He's currently at WWE's PC in Orlando for RAW tapings that will be airing tonight and next Mond[...] Apr 27 - Samoa Joe will be joining the RAW announce team and providing some commentary for the time being. He's currently at WWE's PC in Orlando for RAW tapings that will be airing tonight and next Mond[...]

Jeff Hardy's Court Date Is Pushed Back Till July

Jeff Hardy was set to appear in court on charges related to his alleged DWI in Moore County Court in North Carolina. PWInsider reports his case has been pushed back to Thursday 7/16 as all cour[...] Apr 27 - Jeff Hardy was set to appear in court on charges related to his alleged DWI in Moore County Court in North Carolina. PWInsider reports his case has been pushed back to Thursday 7/16 as all cour[...]

Dustin Rhodes Says He's Worked With Young Talent On Promos

During an interview on TVInsider, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he was working with young talent such as Britt Baker, MJF, and Darby Allin on their promo skills. This could be helpful from veteran[...] Apr 27 - During an interview on TVInsider, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he was working with young talent such as Britt Baker, MJF, and Darby Allin on their promo skills. This could be helpful from veteran[...]

WATCH: 2K Games Announce WWE 2K Battlegrounds

WWE and 2K officially announced a brand new video game! It's called WWE 2K Battlegrounds. You can watch the trailer down below. Last week it was stated that WWE 2K21 will not be released later this ye[...] Apr 27 - WWE and 2K officially announced a brand new video game! It's called WWE 2K Battlegrounds. You can watch the trailer down below. Last week it was stated that WWE 2K21 will not be released later this ye[...]