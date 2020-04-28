Drew McIntyre Sends Custom WWE Title Belt To Captain Tom Moore For His 100th Birthday

Drew McIntyre is spreading the gift of joy, and is gifting a custom WWE Title to World War II veteran Tom Moore for his 100th birthday.

Tom Moore is a former Captain in the British Army, and made news as of recent for his fundraising efforts for the UK’s National Health Service (NHS)

Drew shared images of the custom title being sent to Tom Moore, and he stated the following

“As WWE Champion it is my honor, on behalf of @WWE, to celebrate the 100th birthday and extraordinary achievements of @CaptainTomMoore with a personalized WWE title. Happy birthday sir, and thank you. #WalkWithTom #CaptainTomMoore”

He even spoke to UK Metro and called Captain Tom Moore a true hero.

“I am proud that WWE has created a WWE Championship title for Captain Tom Moore featuring personalized side plates to celebrate his 100th birthday and commemorate his achievements for the NHS. He is a true hero who stepped up when his country called in World War II and who stepped up again today with the same selfless courage and determination to help others. At WWE, our mission is to put smiles on people’s faces around the world. Captain Tom Moore has achieved that by uniting millions across the world in support of his truly outstanding fundraising endeavors. Captain Tom, I look forward to shaking your hand in person someday.”

As WWE Champion it is my honor, on behalf of @WWE, to celebrate the 100th birthday and extraordinary achievements of @CaptainTomMoore with a personalized WWE title. Happy birthday sir, and thank you. #WalkWithTom #CaptainTomMoore pic.twitter.com/UIRkTBpTnd — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 28, 2020

WWE honours Captain Tom Moore with his own championship belt https://t.co/ZY47Wmn1oF — The Independent (@Independent) April 28, 2020

Below is the press statement by WWE: