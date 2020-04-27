WWE Granted Extension Or Opposition On Slamboree And “The Match Beyond” Trademarks
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 27, 2020
WWE asked for an extension just in time to file oppositions to recent tradmark registrations made by Cody.
PWInsider is reporting that WWE was granted an extension to file an official opposition or request an extension of trademarks for Slamboree and “The Match Beyond,” a term used for the War Games. WWE acquired the trademarks when they bought WCW in March of 2001.
As reported last week, Cody has attempted to file for the Cody Rhodes trademark one day after WWE's trademark expired.
WWE has yet to take action in relation to the request. WWE now has until July 22nd to respond to the Slamboree and Match Beyond filings.
