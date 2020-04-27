Joey Ryan Praises Kenny Omega On Making Enhancement Talent Look Credible And A Threat

Joey Ryan posted on social media this evening about bully culture by sharing an old video of the late Vader. The clip shows Vader not letting the enhancement talent get any time to fight back or hit. Ryan points this out as being s “bully culture.”, and is glad this has died out over the years and moving past it.

Ryan commends Kenny Omega and how well he does at making unknowns seem like threats.

“Give me Kenny Omega making his enhancement talent look credible and a threat over Vader taking liberties on a guy just trying to get a job. Thankful that the bully culture in wrestling has declined and that we’re evolving past it.”

