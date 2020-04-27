Got Discord? - So do We, Come and Join WrestlingNewsSource.com

We look forward to seeing you there!

WWE Raw Results: Former WWE Champion Returns to Action

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion and United States Champion Jinder Mahal made his in-ring return against former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa. Mahal picked up a[...] Apr 27 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion and United States Champion Jinder Mahal made his in-ring return against former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa. Mahal picked up a[...]

United States Championship Match Announced for Tonight's Raw

Following his pinfall victory over United States Champion Andrade in the Six-Man Tag Team Match from tonight's Raw, Apollo Crews has been granted a U.S. Title shot later on tonight by Andrade's busine[...] Apr 27 - Following his pinfall victory over United States Champion Andrade in the Six-Man Tag Team Match from tonight's Raw, Apollo Crews has been granted a U.S. Title shot later on tonight by Andrade's busine[...]

Triple H Announced For RAW Tonight

Triple H will make an appearance during tonight's RAW episode as confirmed by USA Network. Tonight they will continue celebrating his 25th Anniversary Celebration which kicked off during Friday's Sma[...] Apr 27 - Triple H will make an appearance during tonight's RAW episode as confirmed by USA Network. Tonight they will continue celebrating his 25th Anniversary Celebration which kicked off during Friday's Sma[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (04/27/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins set for WWE Championship Match contract signing[...] Apr 27 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins set for WWE Championship Match contract signing[...]

Vince McMahon Says WWE Were Close To Signing A Major WWE Network Rights Deal

Officials from within WWE were close to signing a major WWE Network rights deal, but it all fell through due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE reportedly has been in talks with various streaming netwo[...] Apr 27 - Officials from within WWE were close to signing a major WWE Network rights deal, but it all fell through due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE reportedly has been in talks with various streaming netwo[...]

How Talent Are Paid By WWE Explained

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer explained that despite the fact WWE signed multiple deals for new talent in preparation for the new year, WWE have kept their payroll spendi[...] Apr 27 - On a recent episode of The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer explained that despite the fact WWE signed multiple deals for new talent in preparation for the new year, WWE have kept their payroll spendi[...]

Samoa Joe To Join WWE RAW Commentary This Monday

Samoa Joe will be joining the RAW announce team and providing some commentary for the time being. He's currently at WWE's PC in Orlando for RAW tapings that will be airing tonight and next Mond[...] Apr 27 - Samoa Joe will be joining the RAW announce team and providing some commentary for the time being. He's currently at WWE's PC in Orlando for RAW tapings that will be airing tonight and next Mond[...]

Jeff Hardy's Court Date Is Pushed Back Till July

Jeff Hardy was set to appear in court on charges related to his alleged DWI in Moore County Court in North Carolina. PWInsider reports his case has been pushed back to Thursday 7/16 as all cour[...] Apr 27 - Jeff Hardy was set to appear in court on charges related to his alleged DWI in Moore County Court in North Carolina. PWInsider reports his case has been pushed back to Thursday 7/16 as all cour[...]

Dustin Rhodes Says He's Worked With Young Talent On Promos

During an interview on TVInsider, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he was working with young talent such as Britt Baker, MJF, and Darby Allin on their promo skills. This could be helpful from veteran[...] Apr 27 - During an interview on TVInsider, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he was working with young talent such as Britt Baker, MJF, and Darby Allin on their promo skills. This could be helpful from veteran[...]

WATCH: 2K Games Announce WWE 2K Battlegrounds

WWE and 2K officially announced a brand new video game! It's called WWE 2K Battlegrounds. You can watch the trailer down below. Last week it was stated that WWE 2K21 will not be released later this ye[...] Apr 27 - WWE and 2K officially announced a brand new video game! It's called WWE 2K Battlegrounds. You can watch the trailer down below. Last week it was stated that WWE 2K21 will not be released later this ye[...]

Ryback Discusses XFL Filing For Bankruptcy And AEW's Advertising Of Double Or Nothing

Ryback discussed XFL filing for bankruptcy recently, and he hasn't been super happy with the way WWE has been lately. He doesn't like the fact Vince lied, and that if you start lying to others it's ha[...] Apr 27 - Ryback discussed XFL filing for bankruptcy recently, and he hasn't been super happy with the way WWE has been lately. He doesn't like the fact Vince lied, and that if you start lying to others it's ha[...]

Jim Ross Discusses If He's Worried About The Recent Drop In AEW Viewership

Ross did an interview with James Walsh of Wrestling Epicenter recently, and he discussed the recent AEW ratings dip and if it worries him. He and other higher ups within AEW said they're not worried [...] Apr 27 - Ross did an interview with James Walsh of Wrestling Epicenter recently, and he discussed the recent AEW ratings dip and if it worries him. He and other higher ups within AEW said they're not worried [...]

"Superstar" Billy Graham Says That His Daughter And Son-In-Law Are Dealing With COVID-19

Billy Graham shared on social media that his daughter and son-in-law have the coronavirus. His daughter is 47 years old has been dealing with the high fever, coughing a lot, and lost weight. His son [...] Apr 26 - Billy Graham shared on social media that his daughter and son-in-law have the coronavirus. His daughter is 47 years old has been dealing with the high fever, coughing a lot, and lost weight. His son [...]

Drew Gulak Says He's "Injured" Due To Attack On SmackDown By Corbin, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura

Drew Gulak has stated he's "injured" after the attack done by King Corbin, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. Gulak responded to the incident on Twitter and said he’s “out due to[...] Apr 26 - Drew Gulak has stated he's "injured" after the attack done by King Corbin, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. Gulak responded to the incident on Twitter and said he’s “out due to[...]

No Way Jose Says He'll Ditch Old Character And Show His Aggressive And Serious Side

No Way Jose said he knew WWE were going to release people the moment he saw a video WWE shared among everybody which included an announcement from Vince himself. He's since hinted that he's ditching [...] Apr 26 - No Way Jose said he knew WWE were going to release people the moment he saw a video WWE shared among everybody which included an announcement from Vince himself. He's since hinted that he's ditching [...]

Dustin Rhodes Now Deleted "Hot Take" On Coronavirus Shutdown

Dustin Rhodes made some headlines this week as he posted a hot take on his view on the shutdown many states in the US are doing during the coronavirus pandemic. As fans criticized Rhodes for th[...] Apr 26 - Dustin Rhodes made some headlines this week as he posted a hot take on his view on the shutdown many states in the US are doing during the coronavirus pandemic. As fans criticized Rhodes for th[...]

Jordynne Grace Tells Fans To Stop Sending Fan Mail To Wrestlers Home Addresses

Impact star Jordynne Grace went on her social media profile, and had called out people who are sending fan mail to the wrestlers home addresses. Below she had tweeted... "That creepy fan from[...] Apr 26 - Impact star Jordynne Grace went on her social media profile, and had called out people who are sending fan mail to the wrestlers home addresses. Below she had tweeted... "That creepy fan from[...]

Io Shirai On Difference Between Wrestling In Japan Versus The USA

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Io Shirai discussed how different wrestling in Japan is versus wrestling in the USA. She has made quite the name for herself back in Japan, and is slowly [...] Apr 26 - On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Io Shirai discussed how different wrestling in Japan is versus wrestling in the USA. She has made quite the name for herself back in Japan, and is slowly [...]

Bruce Prichard On An Altercation That Took Place Between Nailz And Vince McMahon

On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle Bruce Prichard. Former WWE star Kevin Wacholz, aka Nailz. Nailz and Vince McMahon were involved in a fight that led to multiple lawsuits. [...] Apr 26 - On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle Bruce Prichard. Former WWE star Kevin Wacholz, aka Nailz. Nailz and Vince McMahon were involved in a fight that led to multiple lawsuits. [...]

The Forgotten Sons Vs The New Day For Next Week's SmackDown Announced

WWE posted the following press release in which they announced a new tag team match for the next episode of SmackDown. The New Day will face The Forgotten Sons who were freshly called up from WW[...] Apr 26 - WWE posted the following press release in which they announced a new tag team match for the next episode of SmackDown. The New Day will face The Forgotten Sons who were freshly called up from WW[...]

Sunny Debunks A Major Rumor About Her

Over the past several years WWE Hall Of Famer Sunny (Tammy Lynn Sytch) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. 'The Original Diva' just got released from jail and is trying to put her life ba[...] Apr 26 - Over the past several years WWE Hall Of Famer Sunny (Tammy Lynn Sytch) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. 'The Original Diva' just got released from jail and is trying to put her life ba[...]

Dakota Kai On NXT’s Competition With AEW

Dakota Kai recently spoke with Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News. One question she had been asked was about NXT vs AEW, and it being competition. “One hundred percent. That’s the ess[...] Apr 26 - Dakota Kai recently spoke with Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News. One question she had been asked was about NXT vs AEW, and it being competition. “One hundred percent. That’s the ess[...]

Nick Jackson Says Chris Jericho Is Considered AEW’s Hulk Hogan

Chris Jericho's contribution to All Elite Wrestling since it launched a year ago are numerous and this goes unnoticed by his fellow competitors who consider him one of the most experienced wrestlers i[...] Apr 26 - Chris Jericho's contribution to All Elite Wrestling since it launched a year ago are numerous and this goes unnoticed by his fellow competitors who consider him one of the most experienced wrestlers i[...]