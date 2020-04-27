Triple H Announced For RAW Tonight

Triple H will make an appearance during tonight's RAW episode as confirmed by USA Network.

Tonight they will continue celebrating his 25th Anniversary Celebration which kicked off during Friday's SmackDown.

No word on what WWE will do for part two of the celebration tonight. The preview on WWE's website mentions nothing about HHH making an appearance, but USA did tweet he's on RAW tonight.

* Triple H appears for part two of his 25th Anniversary Celebration

* Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre sign their contract for Money In the Bank

* Asuka vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat

Hey, @tripleh do you have this back at the house? If so can we borrow it? pic.twitter.com/SqFhJiAzYO — USA Network (@USA_Network) April 27, 2020