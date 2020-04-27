The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com :

WWE Raw Results: Former WWE Champion Returns to Action

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion and United States Champion Jinder Mahal made his in-ring return against former Crui[...] Apr 27 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion and United States Champion Jinder Mahal made his in-ring return against former Crui[...]

United States Championship Match Announced for Tonight's Raw

Following his pinfall victory over United States Champion Andrade in the Six-Man Tag Team Match from tonight's Raw, Apollo Crews has been granted a U.[...] Apr 27 - Following his pinfall victory over United States Champion Andrade in the Six-Man Tag Team Match from tonight's Raw, Apollo Crews has been granted a U.[...]

Triple H Announced For RAW Tonight

Triple H will make an appearance during tonight's RAW episode as confirmed by USA Network. Tonight they will continue celebrating his 25th Anniversar[...] Apr 27 - Triple H will make an appearance during tonight's RAW episode as confirmed by USA Network. Tonight they will continue celebrating his 25th Anniversar[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (04/27/2020)

Vince McMahon Says WWE Were Close To Signing A Major WWE Network Rights Deal

Officials from within WWE were close to signing a major WWE Network rights deal, but it all fell through due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE reporte[...] Apr 27 - Officials from within WWE were close to signing a major WWE Network rights deal, but it all fell through due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE reporte[...]

How Talent Are Paid By WWE Explained

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer explained that despite the fact WWE signed multiple deals for new talent in preparation fo[...] Apr 27 - On a recent episode of The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer explained that despite the fact WWE signed multiple deals for new talent in preparation fo[...]

Samoa Joe To Join WWE RAW Commentary This Monday

Samoa Joe will be joining the RAW announce team and providing some commentary for the time being. He's currently at WWE's PC in Orlando for RAW[...] Apr 27 - Samoa Joe will be joining the RAW announce team and providing some commentary for the time being. He's currently at WWE's PC in Orlando for RAW[...]

Jeff Hardy's Court Date Is Pushed Back Till July

Jeff Hardy was set to appear in court on charges related to his alleged DWI in Moore County Court in North Carolina. PWInsider reports his case[...] Apr 27 - Jeff Hardy was set to appear in court on charges related to his alleged DWI in Moore County Court in North Carolina. PWInsider reports his case[...]

Dustin Rhodes Says He's Worked With Young Talent On Promos

During an interview on TVInsider, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he was working with young talent such as Britt Baker, MJF, and Darby Allin on their prom[...] Apr 27 - During an interview on TVInsider, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he was working with young talent such as Britt Baker, MJF, and Darby Allin on their prom[...]

WATCH: 2K Games Announce WWE 2K Battlegrounds

WWE and 2K officially announced a brand new video game! It's called WWE 2K Battlegrounds. You can watch the trailer down below. Last week it was state[...] Apr 27 - WWE and 2K officially announced a brand new video game! It's called WWE 2K Battlegrounds. You can watch the trailer down below. Last week it was state[...]

Ryback Discusses XFL Filing For Bankruptcy And AEW's Advertising Of Double Or Nothing

Ryback discussed XFL filing for bankruptcy recently, and he hasn't been super happy with the way WWE has been lately. He doesn't like the fact Vince l[...] Apr 27 - Ryback discussed XFL filing for bankruptcy recently, and he hasn't been super happy with the way WWE has been lately. He doesn't like the fact Vince l[...]

Jim Ross Discusses If He's Worried About The Recent Drop In AEW Viewership

Ross did an interview with James Walsh of Wrestling Epicenter recently, and he discussed the recent AEW ratings dip and if it worries him. He and oth[...] Apr 27 - Ross did an interview with James Walsh of Wrestling Epicenter recently, and he discussed the recent AEW ratings dip and if it worries him. He and oth[...]

"Superstar" Billy Graham Says That His Daughter And Son-In-Law Are Dealing With COVID-19

Billy Graham shared on social media that his daughter and son-in-law have the coronavirus. His daughter is 47 years old has been dealing with the hig[...] Apr 26 - Billy Graham shared on social media that his daughter and son-in-law have the coronavirus. His daughter is 47 years old has been dealing with the hig[...]

Drew Gulak Says He's "Injured" Due To Attack On SmackDown By Corbin, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura

Drew Gulak has stated he's "injured" after the attack done by King Corbin, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. Gulak responded to the inciden[...] Apr 26 - Drew Gulak has stated he's "injured" after the attack done by King Corbin, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. Gulak responded to the inciden[...]

No Way Jose Says He'll Ditch Old Character And Show His Aggressive And Serious Side

No Way Jose said he knew WWE were going to release people the moment he saw a video WWE shared among everybody which included an announcement from Vin[...] Apr 26 - No Way Jose said he knew WWE were going to release people the moment he saw a video WWE shared among everybody which included an announcement from Vin[...]

Dustin Rhodes Now Deleted "Hot Take" On Coronavirus Shutdown

Dustin Rhodes made some headlines this week as he posted a hot take on his view on the shutdown many states in the US are doing during the coronavirus[...] Apr 26 - Dustin Rhodes made some headlines this week as he posted a hot take on his view on the shutdown many states in the US are doing during the coronavirus[...]

Jordynne Grace Tells Fans To Stop Sending Fan Mail To Wrestlers Home Addresses

Impact star Jordynne Grace went on her social media profile, and had called out people who are sending fan mail to the wrestlers home addresses. [...] Apr 26 - Impact star Jordynne Grace went on her social media profile, and had called out people who are sending fan mail to the wrestlers home addresses. [...]

Io Shirai On Difference Between Wrestling In Japan Versus The USA

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Io Shirai discussed how different wrestling in Japan is versus wrestling in the USA. She has made quite [...] Apr 26 - On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Io Shirai discussed how different wrestling in Japan is versus wrestling in the USA. She has made quite [...]

Bruce Prichard On An Altercation That Took Place Between Nailz And Vince McMahon

On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle Bruce Prichard. Former WWE star Kevin Wacholz, aka Nailz. Nailz and Vince McMahon were i[...] Apr 26 - On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle Bruce Prichard. Former WWE star Kevin Wacholz, aka Nailz. Nailz and Vince McMahon were i[...]

The Forgotten Sons Vs The New Day For Next Week's SmackDown Announced

WWE posted the following press release in which they announced a new tag team match for the next episode of SmackDown. The New Day will face The[...] Apr 26 - WWE posted the following press release in which they announced a new tag team match for the next episode of SmackDown. The New Day will face The[...]

Sunny Debunks A Major Rumor About Her

Over the past several years WWE Hall Of Famer Sunny (Tammy Lynn Sytch) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. 'The Original Diva' just got r[...] Apr 26 - Over the past several years WWE Hall Of Famer Sunny (Tammy Lynn Sytch) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. 'The Original Diva' just got r[...]

Dakota Kai On NXT’s Competition With AEW

Dakota Kai recently spoke with Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News. One question she had been asked was about NXT vs AEW, and it being competition. [...] Apr 26 - Dakota Kai recently spoke with Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News. One question she had been asked was about NXT vs AEW, and it being competition. [...]

Nick Jackson Says Chris Jericho Is Considered AEW’s Hulk Hogan

Chris Jericho's contribution to All Elite Wrestling since it launched a year ago are numerous and this goes unnoticed by his fellow competitors who co[...] Apr 26 - Chris Jericho's contribution to All Elite Wrestling since it launched a year ago are numerous and this goes unnoticed by his fellow competitors who co[...]