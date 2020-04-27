How Talent Are Paid By WWE Explained

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer explained that despite the fact WWE signed multiple deals for new talent in preparation for the new year, WWE have kept their payroll spending on the low because of the lack of live arena shows the company is putting on due to the virus.

Talent who work for WWE generally get paid a certain amount each quarter based off the number of live shows they were a part of. With the current situation it seems talent are limited to only performing on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT if they're even booked.

F4WOnline noted that whenever talent sign a deal with WWE, they can opt to be paid bi-weekly based on a downside guarantee, or bi-weekly on what they'd normally draw between live event pay, merchandise and royalties. If, however, the number doesn't reach their downside guarantee WWE will write the talent a check to pay them the difference.