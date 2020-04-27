WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Dustin Rhodes Says He's Worked With Young Talent On Promos
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 27, 2020
During an interview on TVInsider, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he was working with young talent such as Britt Baker, MJF, and Darby Allin on their promo skills. This could be helpful from veteran wrestler Dustin Rhodes who has been in the business for a while.
On working with younger talent signed by AEW
“I worked with MJF on his promos a lot. He is very good and doesn’t need a whole bunch of coaching. He knows how to talk. He just needs direction. For him to put in his tagline was very important where in these promos he says, “I’m better than you.” He did a couple without saying that toward the beginning. I told him he needed to hit his tagline. He started doing that, and the people started recognizing it … Jimmy Havoc has come a long way when he started here with his promos. He asked me for advice on certain things and to get more out of it — feeling the crowd, letting them react.
Britt Baker has really come a long way. Her promos at the very beginning were not very good. Cody has taken a stance on helping her with her promos, and I have watched her gain confidence in talking in front of a camera. I teach her on the side that her facial expressions are very important when conveying certain words. Let the words breathe, give the crowd a scowl, whatever it is. Her timing in promos and her work is getting a lot better. Darby Allin is incredible. He is reckless, crazy. If I did half the things he did, I’d be in the hospital. He is incredible to watch. He is young. It will catch up to his body at some point. But he is important to where we are at right now, and he is doing a great job at it.”
How Talent Are Paid By WWE Explained On a recent episode of The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer explained that despite the fact WWE signed multiple deals for new talent in preparation for the new year, WWE have kept their payroll spendi[...]
Apr 27 - On a recent episode of The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer explained that despite the fact WWE signed multiple deals for new talent in preparation for the new year, WWE have kept their payroll spendi[...]
Apr 27
Samoa Joe To Join WWE RAW Commentary This Monday Samoa Joe will be joining the RAW announce team and providing some commentary for the time being. He's currently at WWE's PC in Orlando for RAW tapings that will be airing tonight and next Mond[...]
Apr 27 - Samoa Joe will be joining the RAW announce team and providing some commentary for the time being. He's currently at WWE's PC in Orlando for RAW tapings that will be airing tonight and next Mond[...]
Apr 27
Jeff Hardy's Court Date Is Pushed Back Till July Jeff Hardy was set to appear in court on charges related to his alleged DWI in Moore County Court in North Carolina. PWInsider reports his case has been pushed back to Thursday 7/16 as all cour[...]
Apr 27 - Jeff Hardy was set to appear in court on charges related to his alleged DWI in Moore County Court in North Carolina. PWInsider reports his case has been pushed back to Thursday 7/16 as all cour[...]
Apr 27 - During an interview on TVInsider, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he was working with young talent such as Britt Baker, MJF, and Darby Allin on their promo skills. This could be helpful from veteran[...]
Apr 27
WATCH: 2K Games Announce WWE 2K Battlegrounds WWE and 2K officially announced a brand new video game! It's called WWE 2K Battlegrounds. You can watch the trailer down below. Last week it was stated that WWE 2K21 will not be released later this ye[...]
Apr 27 - WWE and 2K officially announced a brand new video game! It's called WWE 2K Battlegrounds. You can watch the trailer down below. Last week it was stated that WWE 2K21 will not be released later this ye[...]
Apr 27 - Ryback discussed XFL filing for bankruptcy recently, and he hasn't been super happy with the way WWE has been lately. He doesn't like the fact Vince lied, and that if you start lying to others it's ha[...]
Apr 27 - Ross did an interview with James Walsh of Wrestling Epicenter recently, and he discussed the recent AEW ratings dip and if it worries him. He and other higher ups within AEW said they're not worried [...]
Apr 26 - Billy Graham shared on social media that his daughter and son-in-law have the coronavirus. His daughter is 47 years old has been dealing with the high fever, coughing a lot, and lost weight. His son [...]
Apr 26 - Drew Gulak has stated he's "injured" after the attack done by King Corbin, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. Gulak responded to the incident on Twitter and said he’s “out due to[...]
Apr 26 - No Way Jose said he knew WWE were going to release people the moment he saw a video WWE shared among everybody which included an announcement from Vince himself. He's since hinted that he's ditching [...]
Apr 26 - Dustin Rhodes made some headlines this week as he posted a hot take on his view on the shutdown many states in the US are doing during the coronavirus pandemic. As fans criticized Rhodes for th[...]
Apr 26 - Impact star Jordynne Grace went on her social media profile, and had called out people who are sending fan mail to the wrestlers home addresses. Below she had tweeted... "That creepy fan from[...]
Apr 26 - On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Io Shirai discussed how different wrestling in Japan is versus wrestling in the USA. She has made quite the name for herself back in Japan, and is slowly [...]
Apr 26 - WWE posted the following press release in which they announced a new tag team match for the next episode of SmackDown. The New Day will face The Forgotten Sons who were freshly called up from WW[...]
Apr 26
Sunny Debunks A Major Rumor About Her Over the past several years WWE Hall Of Famer Sunny (Tammy Lynn Sytch) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. 'The Original Diva' just got released from jail and is trying to put her life ba[...]
Apr 26 - Over the past several years WWE Hall Of Famer Sunny (Tammy Lynn Sytch) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. 'The Original Diva' just got released from jail and is trying to put her life ba[...]
Apr 26
Dakota Kai On NXT’s Competition With AEW Dakota Kai recently spoke with Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News. One question she had been asked was about NXT vs AEW, and it being competition. “One hundred percent. That’s the ess[...]
Apr 26 - Dakota Kai recently spoke with Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News. One question she had been asked was about NXT vs AEW, and it being competition. “One hundred percent. That’s the ess[...]
Apr 26 - Chris Jericho's contribution to All Elite Wrestling since it launched a year ago are numerous and this goes unnoticed by his fellow competitors who consider him one of the most experienced wrestlers i[...]
Apr 26 - Matt Taven did an interview with Brian Rowitz of ESPN West Palm. The star of the hit documentary, Joe Exotic, thought that ROH wrestlers Matt Taven, Jay Lethal and Dalton Castle were possibly s[...]
Apr 26 - WrestlingNews.co is reporting that they've heard within the past weeks that Cal Bloom is being touted to become a future main eventer working for WWE. He's been training at WWE's PC, and reportedly t[...]
Apr 26 - One Walmart shopper who posted a photo to her Facebook account mistook the nWo shirt as a "one world government" political push by Walmart. The shirt was on sale at this Walmart location. The woman s[...]
Apr 26
Original Plans For Sarah Logan Revealed Sarah Logan and Drake Maverick are both released by WWE, but can still be used by WWE on an as needed basis. Sarah Logan was paid for the next 90 days with a non-compete clause activated. Logan was i[...]
Apr 26 - Sarah Logan and Drake Maverick are both released by WWE, but can still be used by WWE on an as needed basis. Sarah Logan was paid for the next 90 days with a non-compete clause activated. Logan was i[...]
Apr 26 - Below is the press statement issued by Insane Championship Wrestling stating they've released an official app and an on demand streaming service. You can enjoy 1 free month of the service using the c[...]
Apr 26 - The new year just struck, and out comes Hogan and Bischoff. Wait, what?! They're not in a WWE ring, but with TNA/Impact! On January 4th 2010 both of them would debut onTNA TV as a part of what [...]