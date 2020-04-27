WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Ryback Discusses XFL Filing For Bankruptcy And AEW's Advertising Of Double Or Nothing
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 27, 2020
Ryback discussed XFL filing for bankruptcy recently, and he hasn't been super happy with the way WWE has been lately. He doesn't like the fact Vince lied, and that if you start lying to others it's hard to tell people when you're being honest.
"A lot of people I know aren't happy with the way he's going about business right now. "This virus is changing things drastically and the bigger you are, the harder you can fall with all of this. The fact that he's lied doesn't look good. Once you start lying to people, it's really hard to distinguish to people when you are telling the truth or when you're lying to them further. This is opening up a bigger can of worms than even Vince McMahon can handle."
He did discuss how AEW are handling Double or Nothing this year while a pandemic is happening worldwide.
"I'm not happy but I'm glad they're at least taking the lead and taking some time off to sort things out. I'm hoping that maybe this is a best case scenario. You can go either way with this – they're announcing it but if things are still bad then they cancel it, no harm no foul. Or you can say let's just cancel it right now and if it's looking good then we're gonna do this show still, even if it's not a public show. I think they're looking at it from a business standpoint and advertising it hoping that everything improves. But if things are not better, I would hope for the sake of the talent they choose not to do it. I don't think anyone would be upset at it.
Everything else is just not putting people in jeopardy until more is known and wrestling has kinda gone the other way. I don't understand it."
Thanks to Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report, and a thanks to WrestlingInc for the transcript.
