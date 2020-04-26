WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
"Superstar" Billy Graham Says That His Daughter And Son-In-Law Are Dealing With COVID-19
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 26, 2020
Billy Graham shared on social media that his daughter and son-in-law have the coronavirus.
His daughter is 47 years old has been dealing with the high fever, coughing a lot, and lost weight. His son in law is working during the pandemic as a first responder for the city of West Palm Beach, Florida. Graham stated it's likely his son in law passed it onto his daughter.
Below is the post:
COVID-19 Hits Home !!!!!
Hello fans, I hope all of you are healthy and COVID-19 free However, that is not the case with my daughter and her husband who is a paramedic in Southern Florida. My daughter Capella is indeed in the throws of a full-blown COVID-19 attack. This fine photo of her and my granddaughter is just about a year old. Capella is only 47 years old and very healthy. She waited 5 days to tell me and we did a video cell phone call yesterday.
She is extremely weak, has ran a very high temperature for about 3 days, constantly coughing, can't sleep, pressure on her upper chest, and does, in fact, have all 7 of the CDC symptoms. She has lost about 18 pounds and is isolated in her downstairs basement spare bedroom. Her husband as I mentioned is a first responder paramedic for the city of West Palm Beach, Fl. He, at only age 49, unfortunately, gave the virus to her. Believe me it is one thing to write about the COVID-19 virus but an altogether different thing to write that your daughter has it and brutally shocking to see her gasping for air, pale and gaunt. They must now protect my grandchildren.
I will keep you posted on her battle. Not that it matters at all but I may be the first WWE Hall of Fame inductee to have the COVID-19 hit their immediate family. You must stay safe my good friends !! S.B.G.