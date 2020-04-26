Drew Gulak Says He's "Injured" Due To Attack On SmackDown By Corbin, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura

Thanks to Corbin, Cesaro, and Shinsuke I'm out due to injury but I'm also missing out on what would have been my first Money in the Bank match. No matter how many times I get an opportunity stripped away, I survive, I get back up, and I GET BETTER. @WWEDanielBryan , give 'em hell! https://t.co/YTYV6Mu4WS

King @BaronCorbinWWE 's path to another #MITB ran through @DrewGulak when both Superstars faced off on Friday Night #SmackDown ! pic.twitter.com/tuxqgG2rzs

This is likely a part of the storyline, and he's just selling the injury.

Gulak responded to the incident on Twitter and said he’s “out due to injury but I’m also missing out on what would have been my first Money in the Bank match.”

Drew Gulak has stated he's "injured" after the attack done by King Corbin, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown.

