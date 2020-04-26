No Way Jose Says He'll Ditch Old Character And Show His Aggressive And Serious Side

No Way Jose said he knew WWE were going to release people the moment he saw a video WWE shared among everybody which included an announcement from Vince himself.

He's since hinted that he's ditching the No Way Jose character, and will come back brand new. He'll be playing a more aggressive character and might possibly be a heel character.

“It’s tough not because now I have to either try to go back into that [character] or try to come up with something completely different. As good as the character was for me in terms of making a living, I don’t want to continue that character. I just feel like it did what it did and if people want to book me for that or whatever, it’s gonna be possibly one off or whatnot but I have so much more to show. I have a more serious side, I have an aggressive side.”

You can listen to the entire interview down below!