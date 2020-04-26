Dustin Rhodes Now Deleted "Hot Take" On Coronavirus Shutdown
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 26, 2020
Dustin Rhodes made some headlines this week as he posted a hot take on his view on the shutdown many states in the US are doing during the coronavirus pandemic.
As fans criticized Rhodes for this post, he took the post down within hours. Below is what the now deleted post said
“‘The world needs to open back up and end this mass hysteria. ‘We are not a socialist nation. We are not a democracy! We are a republic. If we go on any longer with this bulls–t, our economy will be shot and that much harder to kick start. #EndTheShutdown'”
‘I mean, no doubt we have an epidemic on our hands, and have sustained losses which is sad, but we have to move on with our lives,'” said Rhodes via Droste. “‘Take precautions is fine, but end the shutdown please. I CARE ABOUT HUMAN LIFE, GUYS. Jeeze, take precautions, don’t go out if you have a comprised immune system. Wear your masks and social distance. Still open up.'”
Due to the nature of this post, it was only a matter of time before Dustin Rhodes received some comments that'd make him remove this post.
