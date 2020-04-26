Jordynne Grace Tells Fans To Stop Sending Fan Mail To Wrestlers Home Addresses

Impact star Jordynne Grace went on her social media profile, and had called out people who are sending fan mail to the wrestlers home addresses.

Below she had tweeted...

This same person listed above has sent fan mail to ROH superstar Jonathan Gresham's mother's address.

She stated if fans would like to send her fan mail, she made an address for fans just to do that.

Here's the address

That creepy fan from Germany who finds everyone’s home addresses and sends them photos to autograph found my new apartment address in Baltimore...



Dude HAS to know how creepy this is, right? “Tobias”, hope you see this! — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) April 26, 2020

Several wrestlers had their own take on Jordynne Grace's tweets and shared their stories with this.

He found Jon’s mom’s address too!!!! — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) April 26, 2020

And as I said before, if you want to send me anything to sign (assuming it’s not on my website), feel free to send it to my PO box and I’ll mail it back for free!



Jordynne Grace

PO Box 74

Hanover MD 21076 https://t.co/PqmklH2Z17 — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) April 26, 2020

It’s all part of being a notable human, you think the rock or Lady Gaga aren’t getting fan mail to their houses? Cmon — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) April 26, 2020

1000% — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) April 26, 2020