Io Shirai On Difference Between Wrestling In Japan Versus The USA
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 26, 2020
On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Io Shirai discussed how different wrestling in Japan is versus wrestling in the USA.
She has made quite the name for herself back in Japan, and is slowly building up to become a well known name with her time now being spent in WWE's NXT brand. She's worked in STARDOM and AJPW back in Japan.
Shirai stated that there is a difference between wrestling in the US versus Japan such as the win-loss records playing an important role in how the promoters determine next contenders.
Thanks to WrestlingInc for the transcript below:
"So, wrestling in Japan, the win or the defeat is the biggest factor that makes the audience react," Shirai explained. "But in the US, it's more than the win or the defeat. It's the process that leads into it, which makes the audience react. I'm only focused on the win in Japan. But when I arrived in the US, I realized that just winning the match won't make me supported by the audience. It's more about the process and the story that leads to the win or the defeat. That's shared with the audience. When I realized that, I was able to immerse myself more into pro wrestling. That's the difference between here and Japan."