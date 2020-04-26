Bruce Prichard On An Altercation That Took Place Between Nailz And Vince McMahon

On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle Bruce Prichard. Former WWE star Kevin Wacholz, aka Nailz. Nailz and Vince McMahon were involved in a fight that led to multiple lawsuits.

Prichard said it wasn't so much a fight, but an altercation believing that no punches were thrown since everyone started crowding around after hearing things from Vince's office. After the incident, Nailz called the police and Prichard went through the timeline of events.

Thanks to WrestlingInc for their transcript of the story.

"He called them right then because they came and took a statement. It was fast. It was not much other than somebody go and tell Kevin he needs to go get his bag and go, and I believe it was Jack Lanza who did that either Jack Lanza or Sgt. [Slaughter]," Prichard said. "They went, and Kevin left. But he called the police first, and he waited outside for the police to get there to talk to them. Then the police came in and talked to Vince."

It was reported Wacholz was the victim of a sexual assault from Vince. The police report also said that this was allegedly the second time Wacholz was assaulted with referee Earl Hebner listed as a witness as well as others.

A Titan's Tower press release statement alleged that Wacholz was extorting $150,000 from Vince. Thompson continued with Dave Meltzer's writing of the incident where Wacholz's story is not believed, but he was seen as a hero who "had the guts to pop McMahon".

"Vince had problems to deal with in Green Bay. For the past six months, he had been building Kevin Wacholz as a psycho killer ex-con named Nailz. Kevin cornered Vince in his office and screamed at him for 15 minutes about all the lies he'd been told. His yelling got so loud I got goosebumps up my back as I listened from down the hall," Thompson said reading an excerpt from Hart's book. "Suddenly, there was a loud crash. Nailz had knocked Vince over his chair, choking him violently, until Lanza, Slaughter and a swarm of agents teamed up to pull him off. Nailz walked out and immediately called the police and accused Vince of making a sexual advance towards him. Vince was charged of sexual assault. The charges were dropped soon after. Some of the boys actually admired Nailz for snatching Vince while covering his tracks to not get charged himself. The last thing Vince wanted was another scandal."

Prichard also discussed about how the incident occurred while a busy schedule was happening, and that people move on. He also expressed his frustration over reading things that aren't true but were being stated as fact.