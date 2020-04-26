Sunny Debunks A Major Rumor About Her

Over the past several years WWE Hall Of Famer Sunny (Tammy Lynn Sytch) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

'The Original Diva' just got released from jail and is trying to put her life back together, and as such, she seems to be clearing up a number of rumors that have circulated online for a while now.

One such rumor is that she pawned her WWE Hall Of Fame ring. She has debunked this on social media by posting a picture of her middle finger with her HOF ring on. She tweeted:

“What’s this??!!? Oh yeah, the HOF ring that you all insist I pawned… douchebags. Get your sh*t straight.”