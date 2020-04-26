Dakota Kai On NXT’s Competition With AEW

Dakota Kai recently spoke with Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News.

One question she had been asked was about NXT vs AEW, and it being competition.

“One hundred percent. That’s the essence of competition. If there is something else out there that’s also bringing a great product, you want to elevate your own. That’s just how it would work. So honestly, I think it’s so good for the wrestling business. I wish a lot of people online would see that. The online community is small compared to those that watch it at home. I really wish that people would just be happy with both and not get into such heated debates about either. Wrestling is for everyone. It’s great for wrestling in general that there is competition out there; otherwise , how is anything going to be elevated in general? I love it. I just wish that people online would also see it that way and not take it so personal.”

She had also discussed the benefits on when she turned heel.