Nick Jackson Says Chris Jericho Is Considered AEW’s Hulk Hogan

Chris Jericho's contribution to All Elite Wrestling since it launched a year ago are numerous and this goes unnoticed by his fellow competitors who consider him one of the most experienced wrestlers in the locker room.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks said that Jericho is considered the Hulk Hogan of AEW.

“I always call [Jericho] our Hulk Hogan. He’s done it all, and there is something about that. Even though he has been in the business for 30 years or so, he still wants to give back and get characters over. You never see that.”

