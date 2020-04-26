Joe Exotic Thought ROH Wrestlers Who Visited The Zoo Were Spying For Carole Baskin

Matt Taven did an interview with Brian Rowitz of ESPN West Palm.

The star of the hit documentary, Joe Exotic, thought that ROH wrestlers Matt Taven, Jay Lethal and Dalton Castle were possibly spies.

He thought they were sent there by Carole Baskin. Both Baskin and Exotic are long-standing rivals, which was heavily covered in the film.

Taven said that they had a show in Texas, and then the following day they were heading to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As they traveled between the states, they noticed several billboards promoting 240 exotic tigers with Joe Exotic on the posters. He stated he was sold and needed to see what the place was like.

As they were asked where they were all from, Jay Lethal stated that he was from Tampa, and it didn't hit them till years later as to why Joe Exotic thought they were spies for Carol Baskin.

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcript