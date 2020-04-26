WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Joe Exotic Thought ROH Wrestlers Who Visited The Zoo Were Spying For Carole Baskin
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 26, 2020
Matt Taven did an interview with Brian Rowitz of ESPN West Palm.
The star of the hit documentary, Joe Exotic, thought that ROH wrestlers Matt Taven, Jay Lethal and Dalton Castle were possibly spies.
He thought they were sent there by Carole Baskin. Both Baskin and Exotic are long-standing rivals, which was heavily covered in the film.
Taven said that they had a show in Texas, and then the following day they were heading to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As they traveled between the states, they noticed several billboards promoting 240 exotic tigers with Joe Exotic on the posters. He stated he was sold and needed to see what the place was like.
As they were asked where they were all from, Jay Lethal stated that he was from Tampa, and it didn't hit them till years later as to why Joe Exotic thought they were spies for Carol Baskin.
Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcript
"Because that ends up being where Big Cat Rescue and Carole Baskin is from. They thought we were some sort of spies instead of some random guys walking in without a family like everybody else to this tiger zoo.
They thought we were some sort of animal activists or spies. I think after they saw our reactions to like, ‘Woah woah, we’re just here to see some tigers. They realized that we had no other intention besides exactly that.”
