WWE Are Touting For Cal Bloom To Become A Future WWE Main Eventer

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that they've heard within the past weeks that Cal Bloom is being touted to become a future main eventer working for WWE.

He's been training at WWE's PC, and reportedly trainers are saying he'd be a good future main eventer for WWE in the next few years.

Cal appeared on the April 10th episode of SmackDown and lost to Sheamus, but Vince himself got to see Bloom in the ring himself for the first time, and remarked that he can be a big deal but this will take some time.

Below is what one WWE source told WrestlingNews.co:

“Everyone is comparing him to a young Edge. He is rough around the edges but he has something and Vince thinks he can be a big deal but it will take some time.”

The same person quoted above stated that Vince feels Cal has the size, looks, and moves around well in the ring despite not being very experienced.

Cal Bloom is the son of of former WWE Superstar Wayne Bloom from the Beverly Brothers. Cal played football at the University of Central Florida as a tight end for the UCF Knights. He was signed to a WWE developmental contract in March of 2019.