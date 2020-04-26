Woman Thought nWo Shirt Was Walmart’s Political Push For A "One World Government"

One Walmart shopper who posted a photo to her Facebook account mistook the nWo shirt as a "one world government" political push by Walmart. The shirt was on sale at this Walmart location.

The woman said...

“Global Elites pushing for the NWO (New World Order) which includes one world leader, one world religion, one world currency and one world government.”

She stated that it was time to show Walmart "what we think", and start supporting small businesses within the community. As you could expect, the comments went as well as you'd expected.

“nWo is wrestling and thats been around for years”

and even

“Walmart is selling a wrestling t shirt, far from an agenda platform for world domination.”