Original Plans For Sarah Logan Revealed

Sarah Logan and Drake Maverick are both released by WWE, but can still be used by WWE on an as needed basis.

Sarah Logan was paid for the next 90 days with a non-compete clause activated. Logan was in the original RAW script this week, but had been taken out last minute.

The Wrestling Observer states that the original plan for Sarah Logan was to pair her up with The Viking Raiders. Her real life husband is Erik, and he is one half of the team. It’s unclear if this idea has been completely scrapped or just put on hold.