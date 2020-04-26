WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
ICW Launches Official App And Also An On Demand Service
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 26, 2020
Below is the press statement issued by Insane Championship Wrestling stating they've released an official app and an on demand streaming service.
You can enjoy 1 free month of the service using the coupon code listed down below. Also, if you wish you're able to get a 20 percent discount on items in the merch store till May 15th 2020.
Here's the press statement:
Fans of the over 18s professional wrestling product can enjoy instant access to the world of Insane Championship Wrestling wherever they go with the new app, which unites the company’s video-on-demand service, tickets, merchandise and social media accounts at the tap of a button.
ICW app features include:
• Access to over 700 hours of content on ICW’s video-on-demand subscription service, ICW On Demand. Watch ICW’s biggest shows of the year, documentaries, podcasts and weekly flagship show, ICW Fight Club
• Breaking news, such as new events, ticket announcements and more
• Ticket links for upcoming live events
• ICW’s YouTube channel, featuring over 400 hours of free content including fallout from events, weekly classic matches, behind the scenes footage and more * ICW’s online store, ICW Shop, featuring branded merchandise from ICW events, its wrestlers and more
To celebrate the launch of the ICW app, fans can enjoy a free month of ICW’s dedicated streaming service, ICW On Demand, using the code “ICWAPP” at insanewrestling.co.uk/ ondemand.
The official ICW store, icwshop.com, also has a 20% discount on all items till 15 May 2020.