Torres mostly serves as a WWE Ambassador and has done so since 2013 to current.

She went on to train at WWE's at the time developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling, and debuted on the roster in 2008.

She first appeared during the 2007 Diva Search WWE was holding, and was chosen as one of the eight finalists from a group of 50 women. Eve Torres ended up winning the Diva Search later that same year.

Eve Torres and her husband, Rener Gracie, appeared in a Total Bellas Exclusive to help teach Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan some self-defense techniques.

Eve Torres Appears On Total Bellas Exclusive Clip

