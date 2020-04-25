No Way Jose Releases Shirt Making Fun Of WWE Doing Shows During Coronavirus Pandemic

Jose has set up a page on Pro Wrestling Tees in order to sell merchandise while awaiting his next move as he’s currently under a 90-day non-compete clause. Three shirts are currently available for sale but fans have picked up on one interesting design.

The design has a map of the United States with a travel line from Seattle to Florida. Of course, since last month, WWE has been holding TV tapings in Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center.

Around the image, it says, “I’m just here so I won’t get fired!”