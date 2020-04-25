Taynara Conti Issues First Comments Since WWE Release

Former NXT star Taynara Conti was among the wrestlers who were cut from WWE last week as the company made sweeping business changes due to the cornavirus pandemic. Conti has since posted a video to her YouTube channel to talk about her exit from the company for the first time.

"First of all, I wanted to say, I'm okay. I'm happy, I'm healthy, and most important I'm so excited for the future, for real.

Honestly that was the most crazy and amazing opportunity of my whole life. I will always be grateful because WWE changed my life and for the better. I came here to the US and I [didn't speak] English, I had no idea what wrestling was before, and after two years I was in a WrestleMania ring, you guys. Do you have any idea! I had just two years of experience and I was in WrestleMania.

In the last couple months I wasn't feeling like that anymore, I was not happy," Conti said. "As you guys know, I have a background in judo, I mean, I was competing with myself and I need to feel that I'm growing, that I have space to grow and I'm useful. I was not feeling like that anymore. I talked to them, we tried to figure it out and I was just not happy. When I'm not happy, I try to change. If I can change, let's go, move on!

I asked for my release about three months ago and they were not able to give it to me then. I had no option but to try again. Then in the middle of the pandemic I was home, and I got a call, 'Hey, Tay! Bye!' They released me. Of course, it was a shock, I was upset, I was nervous. But now that I figured everything out, I'm happy, I want to have good feelings about WWE in my heart and I will always have it."