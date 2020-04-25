WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jim Ross Says He'd Put John Cena On His Top Five Babyfaces In WWE History
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 25, 2020
On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed John Cena’s legacy in professional wrestling, saying he would put Cena in his top five babyfaces in WWE history and would put him on his Mount Rushmore of WWE stars.
On putting Cena on his Mount Rushmore of WWE stars
“If John Cena’s not on the Mt. Rushmore of WWE stars, then there don’t need to be a Mt. Rushmore. Knock it down and build an apartment building or something. You don’t need the mountain. He’s on that mountain and he’s very firmly in place.”
On Cena's legacy in the pro wrestling world
“One of the top five babyfaces in the history of WWE, without a doubt, hands down. And a personal favorite of mine because of his character and his work ethic and his integrity. You never had to worry about John Cena embarrassing the company outside or inside of the cocoon. So he’s without a doubt, and that’s saying he’s a top five babyface in WWE history, that includes Bruno, Hogan, Austin, Rock, Undertaker, all these dudes. He belongs in that same conversation. Top five at worst, in my estimation. I’m not going to name the top five because it’s so subjective.”
Apr 25 - On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed John Cena’s legacy in professional wrestling, saying he would put Cena in his top five babyfaces in WWE history and would put him on his [...]
Apr 25 - On the latest episode of his After 83 Weeks show, Eric Bischoff weighed in on what AEW is doing well, as well as how both AEW and WWE need a stronger emphasis on storytelling. What AEW is doing well
[...]
Apr 25 - United States President Donald Trump weighed in on Triple H celebrating 25 years working in the pro wrestling world. WWE celebrated HHH on this week's Friday Night SmackDown episode in which Triple H[...]
Apr 25 - A fan brought this up while tweeting to Taz. Cody Rhodes is an executive of All Elite Wrestling. Taz responded to the fan by drawing a comparison to Triple H, which is where he took a shot[...]
Apr 25 - Chris Jericho took to Twitter to comment on Triple H's 25 anniversary in WWE. Jericho posted the following video, in which he calls Triple H one of the greatest to step in the ring. “Times an[...]
Apr 25 - AEW star MJF has been out of in-ring action for a while now and on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, he was shown in a sling, but it appeared to be a joke as he claimed it was just for a hang[...]
Apr 25
Updated WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View Card WWE has an updated card for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out the updated card below - WWE Universal Championship Match Braun Strowman vs.[...]
Apr 25 - WWE has an updated card for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out the updated card below - WWE Universal Championship Match Braun Strowman vs.[...]
Apr 25 - Triple H recently discussed why he never competed in a Money in the Bank ladder match in an interview with Newsweek.com. Here's why: “I have no desire to climb a high ladder and get pushed of[...]
Apr 24 - Fightful is reporting Velveteen Dream had a warrant out for busting the window of a car about a year ago. The charge was issued for criminal mischief after a man named Edgar Martinez reported the wind[...]
Apr 24
SmackDown Quick Results (04/24/20) Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match (Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match) * King Corbin defeats Drew Gulak via pinfall. Corbin advan[...]
Apr 24 - Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match (Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match) * King Corbin defeats Drew Gulak via pinfall. Corbin advan[...]
Apr 24 - During the celebration of Triple H's 25 Year Anniversary in WWE, the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels makes a special appearance. Michaels recaps the many historic moments of Triple H throughout the yea[...]
Apr 24 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, one more competitor is decided for the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Lacey Evans defeats Sasha Banks to advance on to the Women's Money In the Bank Ladder[...]
Apr 24
Men's Money In The Bank Competitor Decided Tonight Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, one more competitor in the men's Money In The Bank Match was decided in singles competition. King Corbin defeated Drew Gulak via pinfall to advance on to the Money [...]
Apr 24 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, one more competitor in the men's Money In The Bank Match was decided in singles competition. King Corbin defeated Drew Gulak via pinfall to advance on to the Money [...]
Apr 24 - A Reddit user shared a screenshot revealing how WWE NXT's own Velveteen Dream sent him explicit pictures. Some fans have been investigating the matter on their own, and it looks like they’ve fo[...]
Apr 24 - Tony Khan confirmed to Voices of Wrestling that AEW is planning to return to their home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida for Dark and Dynamite tapings[...]
Apr 24
Hulk Hogan Netflix Movie In Scripting Stage The Hulk Hogan Netflix movie on the life of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is currently in the scripting stage, according to Screen Rant. Actor Chris Hemsworth, who will be starring[...]
Apr 24 - The Hulk Hogan Netflix movie on the life of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is currently in the scripting stage, according to Screen Rant. Actor Chris Hemsworth, who will be starring[...]
Apr 24 - There has been some rumor that WWE is keeping Drake Maverick but that is not the case, according to a report from PWInsider and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Maverick was released last [...]
Apr 24 - Now former XFL CEO & Commissioner Oliver Luck recently filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon for money owed following the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing and folding of the football league, whic[...]
Apr 23 - The official Twitter of WWE 2K Games announced they will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise on Monday, April 27 at 7 a.m. PT. WWE 2K Games also teased that they have s[...]
Apr 23 - The following injuries were announced that happened during this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines. * Tony Nese tweaked his forearm and was in o[...]
Apr 23 - During today's quarter call meeting, Vince McMahon was asked on measures they were taking to ensure the safety of the staff, talent, and anyone else at WWE's PC. He said they are doing everythi[...]
Apr 23 - WWE could be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year, depending on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic. The Saudis are hoping to have WWE back in November as of now, but [...]