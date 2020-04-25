WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Taz Takes A Shot At Triple H Topping WWE’s Invisible "Ranking System"
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 25, 2020
A fan brought this up while tweeting to Taz. Cody Rhodes is an executive of All Elite Wrestling. Taz responded to the fan by drawing a comparison to Triple H, which is where he took a shot at him.
According to Taz, unlike Triple H, Cody doesn’t bury talent behind their backs but rather puts them over. There's been rumors for years that say during Triple H’s “reign of terror” in 2002-2003 that he did that to keep his spot in the company.
“He has been #1 in their INVISIBLE ranking system for around 15 years! Also, CR puts over talent & doesn’t bury & crush people behind their backs, I can go on forever with this, sir u think u know what the deal is…but u have no idea what u are talking about regarding this.”
H has been #1 in their INVISIBLE ranking system for around 15 years! Also, CR puts over talent & doesn’t bury & crush people behind their backs, I can go on forever with this, sir u think u know what the deal is...but u have no idea what u are talking about regarding this. https://t.co/zN2kZoTP49