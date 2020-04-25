Watch: Chris Jericho Calls Triple H ‘One Of The Greatest’

“I just want to wish him a happy 25th anniversary to one of the greatest to ever step inside of a wrestling ring, and a guy that I had just killer chemistry with. And every match we ever had together was great. So happy 25th anniversary. Lemmy would be very proud of you. And here’s to another 25 years of dominating the wrestling world as only The Game can do.”

“Times and circumstances might change, but one thing that never changes is the amazing chemistry that I had with Triple H,” Jericho said.

Chris Jericho took to Twitter to comment on Triple H's 25 anniversary in WWE. Jericho posted the following video, in which he calls Triple H one of the greatest to step in the ring.

