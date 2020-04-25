WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

Updated WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View Card

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 25, 2020

WWE has an updated card for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out the updated card below

WWE Universal Championship Match 
Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship Match 
Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

Women’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match 
Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Mandy Rose or Carmella

Men’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match 
Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Otis or Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match 
Bayley vs. Tamina

The WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view is set to take place on May 10 on the WWE Network.

