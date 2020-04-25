Updated WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View Card
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 25, 2020
WWE has an updated card for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out the updated card below
-
WWE Universal Championship Match Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt - WWE Championship Match Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins - Women’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Mandy Rose or Carmella - Men’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Otis or Dolph Ziggler
-
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Bayley vs. Tamina
The WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view is set to take place on May 10 on the WWE Network.
