Updated WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View Card

WWE has an updated card for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out the updated card below

- WWE Universal Championship Match

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt



- WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins



- Women’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Mandy Rose or Carmella



- Men’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match

Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Otis or Dolph Ziggler

- SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley vs. Tamina

The WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view is set to take place on May 10 on the WWE Network.