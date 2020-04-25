WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Triple H Explains Why He's Never Competed In A MITB Ladder Match
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 25, 2020
Triple H recently discussed why he never competed in a Money in the Bank ladder match in an interview with Newsweek.com. Here's why:
“I have no desire to climb a high ladder and get pushed off of it. There are certain guys that are built for ladders and guys who are and I’m not one of them. My ladder matches have normally involved me whacking someone with it or getting whacked with it a lot. So climbing and falling off of it is not my forte. When the MITB ladder matches started to come around, it was built around an additional match at WrestleMania. I’ve really just had these other storylines going on where I was never sort of involved in the MITB matches themselves. I’ve had ladder matches and been involved with a lot of them. It’s never anything that I regret because you’ve never seen me do a moonsault for a reason.”
On his legacy:
“It’s hard to say, especially when you look at 25 years. Ask me after 25 more and I’ll tell you what I think my legacy should be, I guess. It’s hard for me to say that. If I had to say anything it’ll be that he was the greatest sports entertainer in the world and was passionate every day about not only being a part of it, but putting it out there to entertain people, and hopefully they were. Whether it was my matches, my career or now with NXT or the talent, or in general whatever being a part of WWE is today. I know people say a lot to put a smile on people’s faces, it is what we do, so if people are entertained by what I’ve been a part of then that’s my legacy.”