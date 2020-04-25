Triple H Explains Why He's Never Competed In A MITB Ladder Match

“It’s hard to say, especially when you look at 25 years. Ask me after 25 more and I’ll tell you what I think my legacy should be, I guess. It’s hard for me to say that. If I had to say anything it’ll be that he was the greatest sports entertainer in the world and was passionate every day about not only being a part of it, but putting it out there to entertain people, and hopefully they were. Whether it was my matches, my career or now with NXT or the talent, or in general whatever being a part of WWE is today. I know people say a lot to put a smile on people’s faces, it is what we do, so if people are entertained by what I’ve been a part of then that’s my legacy.”

“I have no desire to climb a high ladder and get pushed off of it. There are certain guys that are built for ladders and guys who are and I’m not one of them. My ladder matches have normally involved me whacking someone with it or getting whacked with it a lot. So climbing and falling off of it is not my forte. When the MITB ladder matches started to come around, it was built around an additional match at WrestleMania. I’ve really just had these other storylines going on where I was never sort of involved in the MITB matches themselves. I’ve had ladder matches and been involved with a lot of them. It’s never anything that I regret because you’ve never seen me do a moonsault for a reason.”

Triple H recently discussed why he never competed in a Money in the Bank ladder match in an interview with Newsweek.com . Here's why:

» More News From This Feed

Watch: Chris Jericho Calls Triple H ‘One Of The Greatest’

Chris Jericho took to Twitter to comment on Triple H's 25 anniversary in WWE. Jericho posted the following video, in which he calls Triple H one of th[...] Apr 25 - Chris Jericho took to Twitter to comment on Triple H's 25 anniversary in WWE. Jericho posted the following video, in which he calls Triple H one of th[...]

When MJF Might Be Returning To In-Ring Action For AEW?

AEW star MJF has been out of in-ring action for a while now and on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, he was shown in a sling, but it appeared[...] Apr 25 - AEW star MJF has been out of in-ring action for a while now and on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, he was shown in a sling, but it appeared[...]

Updated WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View Card

WWE has an updated card for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out the updated card below - WWE Un[...] Apr 25 - WWE has an updated card for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out the updated card below - WWE Un[...]

Triple H Explains Why He's Never Competed In A MITB Ladder Match

Triple H recently discussed why he never competed in a Money in the Bank ladder match in an interview with Newsweek.com. Here's why: “I have [...] Apr 25 - Triple H recently discussed why he never competed in a Money in the Bank ladder match in an interview with Newsweek.com. Here's why: “I have [...]

Recalled Warrant Issued A Year Ago For Velveteen Dream

Fightful is reporting Velveteen Dream had a warrant out for busting the window of a car about a year ago. The charge was issued for criminal mischief [...] Apr 24 - Fightful is reporting Velveteen Dream had a warrant out for busting the window of a car about a year ago. The charge was issued for criminal mischief [...]

SmackDown Quick Results (04/24/20)

Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match (Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match) * King C[...] Apr 24 - Here are the quick results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match (Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match) * King C[...]

Special Appearances During Triple H's 25 Year Anniversary Segment

During the celebration of Triple H's 25 Year Anniversary in WWE, the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels makes a special appearance. Michaels recaps the ma[...] Apr 24 - During the celebration of Triple H's 25 Year Anniversary in WWE, the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels makes a special appearance. Michaels recaps the ma[...]

Women's Money In The Bank Competitor Decided Tonight

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, one more competitor is decided for the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Lacey Evans defeats Sasha Banks to [...] Apr 24 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, one more competitor is decided for the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Lacey Evans defeats Sasha Banks to [...]

Men's Money In The Bank Competitor Decided Tonight

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, one more competitor in the men's Money In The Bank Match was decided in singles competition. King Corbin defeated [...] Apr 24 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, one more competitor in the men's Money In The Bank Match was decided in singles competition. King Corbin defeated [...]

WWE NXT Announce Team Got Changed Due To COVID-19

WWE NXT announce team has been changed for recent episodes on the USA Network due to concern over the coronavirus pandemic. Nigel McG[...] Apr 24 - WWE NXT announce team has been changed for recent episodes on the USA Network due to concern over the coronavirus pandemic. Nigel McG[...]

Update: Velveteen Dream Denies He Sent Nude Photos To Minors On His Instagram

A Reddit user shared a screenshot revealing how WWE NXT's own Velveteen Dream sent him explicit pictures. Some fans have been investigating the matte[...] Apr 24 - A Reddit user shared a screenshot revealing how WWE NXT's own Velveteen Dream sent him explicit pictures. Some fans have been investigating the matte[...]

Arn Anderson Felt It Was Wrong For WWE To Release People During Coronavirus Pandemic

On the latest episode of The Arn Show, Arn Anderson talked about the WWE releasing these talents. Anderson felt it was w[...] Apr 24 - On the latest episode of The Arn Show, Arn Anderson talked about the WWE releasing these talents. Anderson felt it was w[...]

AEW Will Alternate Between Live And Taped Dynamite Shows

Tony Khan confirmed to Voices of Wrestling that AEW is planning to return to their home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Fl[...] Apr 24 - Tony Khan confirmed to Voices of Wrestling that AEW is planning to return to their home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Fl[...]

Hulk Hogan Netflix Movie In Scripting Stage

The Hulk Hogan Netflix movie on the life of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is currently in the scripting stage, according to Screen [...] Apr 24 - The Hulk Hogan Netflix movie on the life of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is currently in the scripting stage, according to Screen [...]

News On Drake Maverick And Sarah Logan's WWE Status

There has been some rumor that WWE is keeping Drake Maverick but that is not the case, according to a report from PWInsider and the Wrestlin[...] Apr 24 - There has been some rumor that WWE is keeping Drake Maverick but that is not the case, according to a report from PWInsider and the Wrestlin[...]

Vince McMahon's Lawyer Statement On Oliver Luck Lawsuit

Now former XFL CEO & Commissioner Oliver Luck recently filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon for money owed following the Chapter 11 Bankrupt[...] Apr 24 - Now former XFL CEO & Commissioner Oliver Luck recently filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon for money owed following the Chapter 11 Bankrupt[...]

WWE 2K Games Twitter To Share Details About The Future Of WWE 2K On Monday

The official Twitter of WWE 2K Games announced they will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise on Monday, April 27 at 7 a[...] Apr 23 - The official Twitter of WWE 2K Games announced they will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise on Monday, April 27 at 7 a[...]

WWE Announces "Injuries" To Keith Lee And Tony Nese

The following injuries were announced that happened during this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines. *&nb[...] Apr 23 - The following injuries were announced that happened during this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines. *&nb[...]

Vince McMahon Says Talent, Employees, Anyone At PC Not Allowed On Premises If They Have A Fever

During today's quarter call meeting, Vince McMahon was asked on measures they were taking to ensure the safety of the staff, talent, and anyone else a[...] Apr 23 - During today's quarter call meeting, Vince McMahon was asked on measures they were taking to ensure the safety of the staff, talent, and anyone else a[...]

WWE Could Possibly Return To Saudi Arabia In November?

WWE could be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year, depending on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic. The Saudis are hoping[...] Apr 23 - WWE could be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year, depending on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic. The Saudis are hoping[...]

WWE Coated Performance Center, Warehouses, and Trucks With Spray To Help Fight COVID-19 Outbreak

WWE is working with a company called Allied BioScience to help fight the coronavirus outbreak and keep everyone safe while they continue to work amid [...] Apr 23 - WWE is working with a company called Allied BioScience to help fight the coronavirus outbreak and keep everyone safe while they continue to work amid [...]

WWE 2K21 Cancellation Confirmed By WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer

It's now official that there will not be a WWE 2K21 video game released later this fall. WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick [...] Apr 23 - It's now official that there will not be a WWE 2K21 video game released later this fall. WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick [...]

Vice TV Executive Discusses The Major Success "Dark Side Of The Ring" Is For Them

Vice TV's Executive Vice President & General Manager Morgan Hertzan told Deadline that the show is now a "mega-hit" for the network, and they are [...] Apr 23 - Vice TV's Executive Vice President & General Manager Morgan Hertzan told Deadline that the show is now a "mega-hit" for the network, and they are [...]

Talk On Vince McMahon Being In A Bad Mood As Of Late

Vince McMahon's recent bad moods have reportedly become a running joke in the company. It was reported by PWInsider that Vince was coming off as[...] Apr 23 - Vince McMahon's recent bad moods have reportedly become a running joke in the company. It was reported by PWInsider that Vince was coming off as[...]